How To Watch Terrifier 3 Online, And Where to Stream All the Terrifier Movies

The latest addition to Damien Leone’s indie slasher Terrifier franchise is now available to stream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upon its release, Terrifier 3 quickly surpassed the two previous films and became the highest grossing film of the franchise, bringing home over $80 million at the worldwide box office. Not only that, it’s been touted as the highest grossing unrated film ever. It picks up several years after Art was decapitated by Sienna Shaw in the second film.

The Little Pale Girl then came to retrieve his head and Art’s headless body made his way to the psych ward to piece himself back together. Except now Victoria — the sole survivor of the Miles County massacre from the first film — has been possessed by the Little Pale Girl. Now he and Victoria are out for vengeance on the most cheerful time of the year. Except the only presents under Sienna’s tree will be a bloody nightmare.

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

How to Watch Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 was released in theaters back in October but for those looking for their at-home holiday slasher fix, it just became a lot easier. Alongside being available on DVD, UHD, and more starting in December, Terrifier 3 is now available for purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home.

Where Are the Terrifier Films Available to Stream?

Luckily for those looking to stream from the beginning, there are endless ways to get caught up. The first film which released in 2016 is available to stream for free on Tubi, Peacock, Prime Video, Pluto TV, and Fandango at Home.

Much of the first film takes place inside of an abandoned apartment building where Art brutally kills several people, including Victoria’s sister Tara. While Art did intend to kill Victoria after hitting her with a truck and mauling her face, she survived and was taken to the hospital and released a year later after her rehabilitation.

The sequel which came in 2022 is only available to stream free on Prime but you can pick it up for relatively cheap through YouTube, Apple TV+, Redbox, Fandango at Home and Google Play Movies. Sienna has quickly become a really great final girl, as the second film shows that she’s the only one that can defeat Art as it if her destiny.

To do it, she must use her deceased father’s sword. The film was definitely more ambitious than the first as was clear the budget was a lot higher, giving them an opportunity to really flesh out Sienna’s arc.