Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2020 Family Reunion Virtual Event Announced

Exurbia Films has announced a 2020 "Family Reunion" for the cast and crew of the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for special two-night virtual event. Taking place on Friday December 4th and Saturday December 5th, the event will feature iconic TV show host, drive-in movie critic, and noted Chain Saw fan, Joe Bob Briggs, as its host. Kim Henkel, the writer/producer of the iconic 1974 film and writer/director of its 1994 sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, will be part of the discussion along with other cast and crew members from the horror classic directed by Tobe Hooper.

The December 4th event will feature members of the original cast including: Allen Danziger (Jerry), Bill Vail (Kirk), Teri McMinn (Pam), Edwin Neal (Hitchhiker), John Dugan (Grandpa) & Ed Guinn (Cattle Truck Driver) in addition to Henkel and Briggs. The second night will feature members of the original production crew, including: Editor -Larry Carroll, Cinematographer - Daniel Pearl A.S.C., Production Manager - Ron Bozman, Production Sound & Music – Wayne Bell, Location Sound Recordist – Ted Nicolaou and "Special Guest." They'll gather together to share their memories, stories, and nightmares of making the landmark film, provide a running commentary for the movie as it plays, and participate in a Q&A following the film.

In a statement, Briggs said, "It was fascinating to see how many cast and crew members were still stoked about Chain Saw, speaking of events from 47 years ago as though they were yesterday.”

Those eager to watch the event can visit the new Official Texas Chainsaw Massacre website featuring never before seen archival photos and the first ever Official Store of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Interested parties can bundle their purchase for the live event to receive an exclusive commemorative poster and t-shirt. Tickets and merch can be purchased here.

Henkel added, "An official The Texas Chainsaw Massacre website establishes a source of record for all things Chainsaw. About time.”

The Saw is still family though as the franchise is on its way back to the big screen with another new film in the series. Exurbia Films and Legendary Pictures are collaborating on the next entry which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2021. The new film, a continuation of the original film, marks the return of Leatherface, re-introducing one of the most iconic villains of the horror genre to a whole new generation. It's directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Blue Garcia (Tejano) and written by Chris Devlin. Golden Globe award nominee Elsie Fisher leads the cast which also includes Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace).