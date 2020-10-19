New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Teaser Poster Released

✖

In honor of iconic horror villain Leatherface debuting in “The Haunting of Verdansk,” a massive Halloween event for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, Legendary Entertainment unveiled our first look at the new film in the sequel with a poster emblazoned with the iconic character, while also debuting the film's official website, which brings with it a 2021 release date. The new film is set to be a direct continuation of the original 1974 Texas Chain Saw Massacre from filmmaker Tobe Hooper, likely aiming to replicate the success earned by 2018's Halloween, which served as a direct sequel to the 1978 Halloween. You can learn more about the film by heading to TexasChainsaw.com .

The new film, a continuation of Tobe Hooper’s shocking 1974 seminal horror classic, marks the return of Leatherface, re-introducing one of the most iconic villains of the horror genre to a whole new generation. The film, which recently wrapped production, is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Blue Garcia (Tejano) and written by Chris Devlin. Revered horror filmmaker Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) is producing with Bad Hombre’s Rodolfo Sayagues, alongside Kim Henkel (co-writer of the original 1974 film), Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy, who are producing via their Exurbia Films.

The starring cast is led by Golden Globe award nominee Elsie Fisher, alongside Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy (War & Peace).

This new poster will surely excite fans, as one of the last updates we received on the project came this past August when it was revealed that original directors Ryan and Andy Tohill were replaced after only a week of shooting. At the time, it was reported that the studio and the directors couldn't come together to agree upon a vision for the film, resulting in the project tapping Garcia to take over after scrapping previously shot footage.

Much like the Halloween series, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has undergone a number of continuations that complicate its overall narrative. After earning three sequels, the project got a reboot in 2003, with that reboot then earning a prequel. In 2013, Texas Chainsaw 3D was meant to be a direct sequel to the original which ignored the events of other sequels, while 2017's Leatherface was a prequel to the original film.

Stay tuned for details on the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre before it hits theaters in 2021.

