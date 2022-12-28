Every year numerous award shows try their best to pick from the catalog of animated films and some fans are pleased with the results while others get pretty upset about their choices not winning. This year was filled with a bunch of wonderful animated films, so let's just say it was pretty hard to choose which ones were best. Choosing the best animated film of 2022 was no small feat during ComicBook.com's 2022 Golden Issue Awards, as there were a bunch of great films in the category, but only one could beat them all.

There was one animated movie that scored well with critics as well as fans, and it showed with its box office numbers. This film already had a major fan base and did things with its franchise that fans have been dying for all the while crafting a spectacular work of art. So, without further ado, we're ready to tell you who's the winner of the ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Animated Movie.

The winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Animated Movie is…

THE BOB's BURGERS MOVIE

The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The full list of nominees for Best Animated Movie included the following:

1. The Bob's Burgers Movie – WINNER

2. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

3. Lightyear

4. Turning Red

5. Wendell & Wild

For audiences who are unfamiliar with the series, members of the cast previously recommended episodes to check out to prepare for the feature-length experience.

"I would probably go to one of the Thanksgiving episodes as a primer for what the family is like and the dynamic between them," actor H. Jon Benjamin shared with Variety. "Any one of the holiday episodes is usually a good indicator of the spirit of the show. Something always goes wrong, and then they come together and sort of fix it, but not quite."

"I love all the holiday episodes, it's nice to think people are more open on a holiday like Thanksgiving, and everyone's sitting around the TV and relaxing," John Roberts pointed out. "So I think that's a good one to start with, 'Dawn of the Peck.'"

Check out The Bob's Burgers Movie on Hulu and HBO Max now.

What do you think about the winner? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!