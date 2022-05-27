Bob's Burgers Movie Clip Released

✖





The Bob's Burgers Movie just debuted a clip on Twitter. In the newest snippet of the film released to the fans, there are the trademark family shenanigans on display. Tina, Gene, and Louise are helping around the restaurant. Linda is behind the counter and Bob's manning the grill. Delightfully, the cook is talking to his latest creation in the furthering of a bit that's been around forever in the animated show. Linda also humors his eccentricities. Fans of Bob's Burgers have to love that the movie is doing a great job of showcasing so many elements that longtime fans love about the show. 20th Century Studios is excited for people to see this one, it's been in production for a while. Fans are probably going to be asking for seconds when it hits theaters in a few weeks.

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," Loren Bouchard wrote when the movie was announced back in 2017. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?"

Check out this new clip from #BobsBurgersMovie. Get tickets to see it on the big screen May 27. https://t.co/IBo3wlKMRJ pic.twitter.com/tXCL57goCK — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) May 17, 2022

Want a refresher on what to expect from The Bob's Burgers Movie? 20th Century Studios dropped a fresh synopsis for fans who may not have the entire series memorized. Check out what the family is getting themselves into this time.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

The Bob's Burgers Movie serves up a major mystery on May 27th.

Are you excited about the Bob's Burgers Movie? Let us know down in the comments!