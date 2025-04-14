The Accountant 2 Stars Open Up About the Thrilling New Sequel

Play video

When The Accountant first landed in theaters back in 2016, it was a moderate financial success, though with star Ben Affleck’s busy career, it marked only one of many projects he was involved with in the 2010s. Given how important he was to the narrative, fans knew that they had to wait for the right time and opportunity for Affleck to return to the role, but just as important to that project as its main star was its supporting cast, so when The Accountant 2 was confirmed, fans were thrilled to learn that Cynthia Addai-Robinson would also be reprising her role in the followup. Fans weren’t the only ones thrilled with the return, as Addai-Robinson was just as delighted to learn she would get the chance to take part in another outing. The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25th.

“I always find it interesting when people ask, ‘Were you drawn [to the role] or how did you choose?’ And it definitely doesn’t always work that way. More often than not, it’s the role is coming to you, and normally it’s just right at that time when you’re in a mild panic about, ‘Will I ever work again?’” Addai-Robinson confirmed to ComicBook about returning for the project. “So for this, I had always hoped there would be a sequel. There was always talk of it. I was never really in the conversation about what that would look like, so when I did get the call and they sent me the script, I would have just been happy to be part of it in any capacity.”

She continued, “I thought maybe I’ll just pop up here and there, and so as I read the script and realized, ‘Oh, actually I am in it in a major way,’ of course, I was excited. I was excited to get to work alongside some of the actors I didn’t get to work with in the first one and work with new actors to get to be part of our sequel. I was beyond thrilled, and I think when the audience sees the sequel, certainly if you loved the first one, I think there’s so many elements of that in the second, but it’s elevated. It’s even more … we’re pushing the action, pushing the humor, pushing the heart. I’m just proud to be part of it all over again.”

The sequel is described, “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

While The Accountant 2 brings back some familiar faces, it also offers some new additions, including a ruthless figure played by Daniella Pineda.

“It was new for me. I feel like most characters that I play, there’s like a lot going on and they’re always very busy, and this was like, [I] can’t be busy. Must be still, be very, very still. It is not scary when you’re moving around a lot, and it was very different from everything that I’ve gotten to do,” Pineda expressed of her character. “It was different to be a villain, and to be like an actually scary villain. It was fun and it was so different, and it was also really weird to be the not funny one in the cast. It’s very comedic. The movie is really, really funny. Not my character so much, but, I love joining this world. I saw the first one in theaters in 2016, so when I got the chance to play it and then to do something very different, I just felt very blessed.”

Interestingly, The Accountant 2 marked a reunion of sorts, as both Addai-Robinson and Pineda previously appeared in various capacities in The Vampire Diaries.

“I was just a visitor. I mean, I did a couple episodes,” Addai-Robinson shared of her tenure in the series. “This came up at another interview, and I was like, I died twice on the show, so I’m probably not going to be coming back with anything. We, obviously, I think for both of us, have really played in the genre space, and genre fans are awesome because they really follow you wherever you get to take them.”

Pineda added, “It’s the thing I get most recognized for, more than Jurassic [World: Fallen Kingdom], more than anything else, is The Originals and The Vampire Diaries universe. That group of fans are hardcore and they’re just so loyal. If they want to bring me back, they want to pay me, I’ll be more than happy to show up.”

The Accountant 2 lands in theaters on April 25th.