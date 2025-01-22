The Accountant 2 Reveals First Look and Confirms Premiere Date (It’s Soon)

We finally have our first look at Ben Affleck’s long-awaited sequel film The Accountant 2, as well as confirmation about its release date. Fans have been waiting for the sequel to the much-loved 2016 film The Accountant and now can look forward to the sequel’s exclusive theatrical release on April 25th. The Accountant 2 will have its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival on Saturday, March 8th at The Paramount Theatre.

In The Accountant 2, we will see Ben Affleck return as Christian Wolff, an autistic certified public accountant who makes his living by ‘fixing’ fraudulent financial records for criminals and terrorist organizations dealing with internal embezzlement. Joining Affleck this time is Jon Bernthal, who will reprise the role of Christian’s brother.

What Is The Accountant 2 About?

As per the official synopsis for The Accountant 2:

‘Christian Wolff is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. To solve the murder, Wolff must recruit the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal).’

The Accountant 2 also stars Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. With Gavin O’Connor returning to direct the film, and Affleck and Matt Damon among the producers. However, it seems that Anna Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor, Jean Smart, and John Lithgow will not be returning for the sequel.

In The Accountant (2016) we watched Wolff as he uncovered a major financial discrepancy while working for a (ironically) legitimate company, which led to him being targeted by both the authorities and dangerous criminals. As Wolff tried to get closer to uncovering hidden truths, we found out that he’s an expert at killing as much as he is with numbers. Although the film received mixed reviews it made $155 million worldwide with a budget of only $44 million and has become a cult-classic in Affleck’s filmography. It was also the most-rented digital film of 2017 and ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies chart when it was released on the platform.

With the news of The Accountant 2, it’s important to note director Gavin O’Connor has expressed the desire to turn The Accountant into a trilogy: “I’ve always wanted to do three because the second one’s going to be more with — we’re going to integrate his brother into the story,” O’Connor shared with CinemaBlend. “So there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be about the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going to be a buddy picture.”

The Accountant 2 has a theatrical release date of April 25th.