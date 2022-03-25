Ryan Reynolds Celebrates The Adam Project as Top Film on Netflix With New Poster

Released earlier this month, the star power of Netflix’s The Adam Project has seen it dominating the charts in the two weeks since its release, with star Ryan Reynolds celebrating the achievement by sharing an all-new poster for the film. The sci-fi adventure has leaned heavily into Amblin films from the ’80s, so this new poster leans even more heavily into the family-friendly adventure films from that time, replicating the look of artist Drew Struzen’s iconic posters from that decade. You can check out the new poster below and see The Adam Project now streaming on Netflix.

“The Adam Project is the number one film across Netflix. See it this weekend! To celebrate, Ten30 Studios made this incredible illustrated poster. The artists who created it are Xavier Camacho and James Goodridge,” Reynolds shared on Twitter.

#TheAdamProject is the number one film across @Netflix. See it this weekend! To celebrate, #Ten30Studios made this incredible illustrated poster. The artists who created it are Xavier Camacho and James Goodridge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ySx34yxM15 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 25, 2022

In the film, “After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”

Director Shawn Levy and Reynolds previously detailed their intentions of tapping into the nostalgic feelings of capturing the spirit of films from that time.

“It’s definitely a throwback to a deeply nostalgic breed of Amblin film that, for me, epitomizes what I want movies to be: adventure-filled and wish fulfillment-fueled, but also funny and warm,” Levy expressed. “The truth is, I feel like our storytelling and film industry has evolved to a point where there’s escapist popcorn movies or there’s movies about big ideas that are resonant and important. But the movies we loved from the past somehow were able to be both. Back to the Future is one. E.T. is another.”

Reynolds added, “Nostalgia is the greatest drug on Earth and this movie very much steps in the existing footprint of those films in that there’s a complete absence of narrative cynicism, an abundance of wonder mixed with comedy and levity, and just absolute gut punches of emotion. They also had this wonderful element of action and adventure. So the opportunity to actually make a movie like that — it was a hard thing to pull off, but it was worth it for both of us because it’s so personal. I have not personally done a lot of movies that really reflected my own life the way The Adam Project does”

The Adam Project is now streaming on Netflix.

