The Addams Family 2 Gets New Poster

It's been a good week for The Addams Family fans, as we've been given not just a release date for the upcoming The Addams Family 2 and also a trailer, but we've also gotten an all-new poster to celebrate the creepy and cooky family. The original animated film landed in theaters last October and was quickly announced to be getting a sequel, and as most movie and TV productions have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, animated features are in the unique position to be able to move forward relatively unabated. Check out the new poster for The Addams Family 2 below before the film hits theaters on October 8, 2021.

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. The film is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O’Brien. Executive Producers are Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, and Andrew Mittman. Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic will serve as co-directors alongside Greg Tiernan.

The new film will see the returns of original stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), and Snoop Dogg (It), while also adding Bill Hader to play the new character Cyrus. One original star missing from the new film is Finn Wolfhard, with Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of Pugsley.

Adding to the excitement of fans is that they'll have the opportunity to voice a character in the film. An Addams Family superfan will have the exciting and unique opportunity to voice a yet-to-be-named character in the film by entering The Addams Family Voice Challenge. The global voiceover contest runs from October 8th to November 4th in select markets.

Director of the original film, Greg Tiernan, teased to ComicBook.com what he hoped to accomplish with the sequel.

"With any sequel like that you've got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them," Tiernan shared. "So you know there's no point in just regurgitating the same stuff no matter how funny it might be. So obviously we can't say too much about it, but that's something that we will be doing. We laid the groundwork with this movie, especially for people who weren't familiar with the Addams Family. Because, of course, it has been over 20 years since the last major movie with the Addams', so there are a lot of younger [viewers], and especially younger generation who didn't know who these characters were at all. So we had to establish that in the first movie, and sort of reintroduce the characters as well as make sure that long-time Addams fans recognize that they love the characters."

He added, "So we did that, we feel successfully, in the current movie. And so the next step is to know well, how can we go bigger or better with these characters? So that's basically what we'll do soon, is develop and trace."

The Addams Family 2 is set to hit theaters on October 8, 2021.

