The Addams Family Voice Challenge Offers Chance to Voice Character in Sequel

The animated Addams Family are returning with a sequel! This week, we've been given not just a release date for the upcoming The Addams Family 2 but also a trailer and an all-new poster. The upcoming movie will see the return of original stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), and Snoop Dogg (It). The movie is also adding Bill Hader to play the new character Cyrus. One original star missing from the new film is Finn Wolfhard, with Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of Pugsley. If you're a big fan of the first movie and want to be a part of a sequel, now's your chance... You could potentially win a voiceover role in the movie!

"Do you want a chance to have your voice included in the upcoming Addams Family 2 animated movie? In a short video or sound clip of less than 20 seconds, record yourself reciting one or all of the provided character lines in the ookiest, spookiest or kookiest voice that’s unique to you! Tap into your most Addams’ like inner voice for a chance to share it in the film and win $2,000," Zooppa writes. You can read the official rules below:

"All submissions and selections are subject to the instructions in this creative brief including the official rules set forth below (collectively, the 'creative brief'). All submissions are also subject to the sponsor’s terms and conditions, membership agreement, and privacy policy. In the event of a conflict between the creative brief and the sponsor’s terms and conditions or membership agreement, this creative brief will govern with regard to this project."

The global voiceover contest runs from October 8th to November 4th in select markets. You can learn more here.

Director of the original film, Greg Tiernan, teased to ComicBook.com what he hoped to accomplish with the sequel.

"With any sequel like that you've got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them," Tiernan shared. "So you know there's no point in just regurgitating the same stuff no matter how funny it might be. So obviously we can't say too much about it, but that's something that we will be doing. We laid the groundwork with this movie, especially for people who weren't familiar with the Addams Family."

He added, "So we did that, we feel successfully, in the current movie. And so the next step is to know well, how can we go bigger or better with these characters? So that's basically what we'll do soon, is develop and trace."

The Addams Family 2 is currently set to hit theaters on October 8, 2021.