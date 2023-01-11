The Batman Director Matt Reeves Appreciates Robert Pattinson's Love of Condiment King (Exclusive)

DC Studios is getting ready to usher in a new era of projects related to the iconic comic book characters we know and love. James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as co-CEOs of the newly minted studio and will unveil a new slate later this month. Gunn will be writing a brand new Superman movie that will focus on a younger version of the character and won't star Henry Cavill. There was also a rumor that the studio was looking for a way to integrate Robert Pattinson's The Batman universe with the DC Universe, but that was quickly debunked by Gunn. Matt Reeves is hard at work writing the script for The Batman sequel and recently had time to chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian where he gave us a small update on the film. During the same interview he revealed his appreciation for Pattinson's love for Condiment King when asked if he had any villains in mind for the upcoming sequel.

"Oh gosh, I don't know. I really couldn't answer that because I really don't know, and also people are going to be rampantly speculating," Reeves told us. "I will say that to me the funniest thing that Rob [Pattinson] did the last time that we were on the press tour is that he kept talking about how great he thought it would be if we did Condiment King because he loved the idea of somebody just dousing somebody in mustard. I won't commit to saying that Condiment King is going to make a reference but I'll just use that as an answer to your question because I don't have an answer to your question."

Pattinson did a great job in the cape and cowl, but it turns out that one of his personality traits actually helped him with the role. The actor is well known for his social awkwardness within the press and it seems that it actually helped him while filming The Batman. Director Matt Reeves previously made an appearance on KCRW where he revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him portray the Dark Knight.

"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

"He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also be in control of his movement, so all of that stuff is coming from a very internal place. But he has a tremendous facility with himself physically. He's just very able to access all of that stuff, but also weirdly at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he's leaning, where he's standing. And so all of those choices I think he's making are on some level, very conscious, too, even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place." The Batman director added.

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now!

