Matt Reeves Reveals The Batman Sequel Script Status (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Discovery made a bunch of changes to how they operate their DC Studios branch and even added James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted studio. Gunn and Safran will begin developing a new slate, which is set to be announced later this month, and it is rumored to reboot the DC Universe with new actors as the Justice League. Gunn is also penning a script for a bran new Superman movie that will focus on the character as he moves to Metropolis to become a reporter for the Daily Planet. Out of all the projects that have been confirmed to be safe, among the changes is Joker: Folie a Deux and Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise. Reeves is hard at work on The Batman spinoffs and is writing a script for a sequel to the hit DC movie, but he had some time to chat with us as well as give an update on how far along it is. During a new interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Reeves revealed a brand new update on The Batman sequel.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told us. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

