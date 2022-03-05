The Batman Director Matt Reeves Is Interested in the Villain Hush

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Batman. Shhh: Matt Reeves has named the villain Hush as a rogue he may unwrap in the budding Batverse. In The Batman, the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) encounters Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and the Riddler (Paul Dano) during an investigation into the underworld of Gotham City. The film ends with Riddler jailed in Arkham with an Unseen Arkham Prisoner (Barry Keoghan) revealed to be the Joker, but Reeves says the scene is not an Easter egg setting up The Batman 2. Answering fan questions for Twitter Movies, Reeves picked Hush when asked to reveal the DC comic book characters he wants to bring into the world of The Batman:

“There are so many [characters]. I think Hush is a really interesting one to do. I’ll choose Hush,” Reeves said. “That doesn’t mean that the next one will be Hush. I just want to say, there are so many. And what we would do next, what we’re going to do next if we have that opportunity, it’s still in the planning stages and I have a lot of ideas. So please don’t latch onto this and say, ‘Hey, they’re doing the Hush movie!’”

Reeves references Hush with an Easter egg hiding in one of the Riddler’s puzzles targeting Bruce and the Wayne family secrets.

In the comic books, Hush is a bandaged bad guy who plots with Riddler to unravel Batman’s life. The Batman: HUSH storyline reveals the mystery villain’s identity as skilled surgeon Dr. Tommy Elliot, a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne with a supervillain vendetta. In some stories, the Batman-obsessed Hush plots to steal Bruce’s identity — and his face.

“That’s a character that I love, that I would love to see done, and maybe we’ll get the opportunity to do it,” Reeves said. “But there are many, there are many [characters].”

Reeves is building out his Batverse with two announced spinoffs on HBO Max and has confirmed talks of a film sequel with Warner Bros. After the Riddler, Pattinson has expressed interest in the shadowy Court of Owls, and Reeves has said he’s up to the challenge of “grounding” more fantastical villains like Mr. Freeze.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin, which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves recently told The Independent. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.

