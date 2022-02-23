The Batman Director Confirms There Have Already Been Talks for a Sequel

Audiences have been getting live-action Batman stories for decades, so whatever happens with The Batman, fans could surely expect more adventures focusing on the Dark Knight to be developed, but director Matt Reeves recently confirmed that there have already been talks of a follow-up to this debut outing. Even ahead of release, a number of different projects have been announced that connect to this iteration of the hero, though fans haven’t entirely known how this film will fit within the overall shape of the DC Extended Universe, with this update implying that the future is promising for Robert Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne. The Batman lands in theaters on March 4th.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves shared with The Independent at the film’s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

Understandably, virtually any big-budget blockbuster comes with the inherent hope from a studio that it could be the first of many successful collaborations with its cast and crew, but they have to wait to until it is unveiled to see its critical or financial reception. When it comes to a beloved character who has already had big-screen outings, especially those that connect to other major tentpoles, there’s that much more pressure for a film to be a success, as its shortcomings could complicate not only that brand’s future, but it could impact other entries in other franchises.

The big question mark about Reeves’ comments is exactly what “talking about another movie” really entails. Whether this means Warner Bros. has specifically been inquiring about where Reeves wants to take the series or if Reeves has merely been talking with his collaborators about what they’d like to do in a follow-up is yet to be confirmed.

Just earlier this month, Pattinson himself expressed interest in reprising the role, sharing with Fandango, “It was fun doing it, I’m down to do this for as many times as people want to see it, really. I’ve gotta get this one out, first!”

