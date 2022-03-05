The Batman Director Confirms Mystery Character’s Identity, Says Not a Tease For Sequel





The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed that mystery character‘s identity. He says that it’s not a tease for a sequel. In a chat with Variety, the filmmaker explained that Barry Keoghan is actually playing the Joker. “You’re right,” Reeves told the publication. “It is the Joker.” However, his other comments will raise some eyebrows among people that were hoping for the Clown Prince of Crime in whatever follow-up comes from The Batman. Now, that doesn’t mean that fans won’t see the character again. But, it seems clear that Reeves isn’t intent on moving in that particular direction in the follow-up. There is no shortage of iconic villains in Gotham. In fact, fans just got a big does of all those characters during The Batman. There’s no telling what kind of threats that The Riddler washed up with the end of that movie.

“It’s not an Easter egg scene,” he began. “It’s not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it’s going, like, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie!’ In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I thought it’d be really neat if so much of the fabric of Gotham just already existed,” Reeves added. “And it was like an old Warner Bros. gangster movie and if you took a certain turn, you might see a character in his origins.”

“I never was trying to say like, ‘Hey, guess what, here’s the Joker. Next movie!’” he continued. “The idea was more to say, ‘Hey, look, if you think that trouble is going to go away in Gotham, you can forget it. It’s already here. And it’s already delicious.’”

Here’s how Warner Bros. describes Reeves’ latest movie:

“An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Do you want to see Joker again? Let us know down in the comments below!