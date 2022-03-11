Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” Streams Surge After Featuring in The Batman

Nirvana song “Something in the Way” is seeing a Batman boost: streams have reportedly increased 1,200% after featuring in The Batman. The 1991 song climbed digital music charts after a remix of the Nevermind track appeared in the first trailer for the Matt Reeves reboot in August 2020, playing when Batman (Robert Pattinson) investigates the crime scene of a victim murdered by the Riddler (Paul Dano). “Something in the Way” appears twice in The Batman, playing first in a sequence introducing Pattinson’s drifter “Kurt Cobain Batman” in gritty and grungy Gotham City.

According to music chart tracker @chartdata, “Something in the Way” has seen a +1,200% increase in Spotify streams since the March 4 release of The Batman.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves previously told Empire Magazine. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

In a separate interview with Esquire, Reeves explained the song is “part of the voice of [Batman’s] character,” adding the reclusive and vengeful Bruce Wayne is “kind of [like a] drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain.”

The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.

