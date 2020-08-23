What's the Song in The Batman Trailer?

✖

DC FanDome saved the best for last tonight when they officially revealed the teaser trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, the film was set to an appropriate soundtrack and if you're wondering just what that song was we've got you covered. Playing underneath the dark and grimey footage of the film was Nirvana's 1991 song "Something In The Way." The final track on their seminal album Nevermind, thematically the song has an incredibly relevant place in the story of Bruce Wayne and this new version of Batman that is driven by his trauma.

Written by front man Kurt Cobain, "Something In The Way" paints a picture of an individual living underneath a bridge, which many of thought was in reference to Cobain's own life having reportedly been homeless for a brief time. The chorus, a repetition of the title, can be seen as being in reference to the narrator's time under the bridge, a part of his life that he cannot seem to get over. This should sound familiar to Batman fans, as Bruce Wayne's entire mission is driven by the pain and trauma he feels for his parents death as a child.

“I just felt like well, what I’d love to do is to get a version of this Batman character where he’s not yet fully formed," Reeves said in a previous interview with Nerdist. "Where there’s something to do in this context with who that guy would be in this world today, and to ground him in all of these broken ways. Because at the end of the day, this guy is doing all of this to deal with trauma in his past.”

Seems like Reeves is sticking to his guns on this thematic element not only in the film itself but in the trailer for the film. Sound off with your thoughts on the trailer and the song choice in the comments below!

Pattinson stars as the titular Dark Knight in the new movie which also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler; Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

As of now, The Batman is still on track to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

