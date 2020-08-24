The Batman Trailer Places Nirvana's "Something in the Way" Among Best Selling Songs on Digital Music

✖

1991 Nirvana track "Something in the Way" is ranked among the top songs on digital music retailers after featuring in the moody first trailer for The Batman. Unveiled by director Matt Reeves during the online-only DC FanDome event Saturday, the first footage from The Batman pits the Dark Knight detective (Robert Pattinson) against a clue-dropping serial killer (Paul Dano) exposing corruption in crime-infested Gotham City. A reworked version of the Kurt Cobain-penned song begins to play when Batman steps into a grisly crime scene of a murdered politician, where good-guy cop Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) hands over a green envelope containing a hand-written riddle addressed "to the Batman."

The closing track from Nirvana's Nevermind album is currently placed #18 on the list of best-selling songs at Amazon Music and ranked #22 on the iTunes Store Top 200 chart. The Batman's premiere trailer also took top spots on YouTube's trending tab since releasing Saturday, bringing with it first looks at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves' reboot, about a primitive Batman in the second year of his costumed crime-fighting career, finds a "broken" Bruce Wayne "in the middle of this criminological experiment," the director said when revealing new details during the film's DC FanDome panel.

"What's really important about this iteration is that a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear, and master himself, in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of his best self," Reeves said. "For me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies."

The Batman isn't "about how he became Batman, it's about the early days of how he is Batman," Reeves added. In this take, set on a New Earth outside the DC Extended Universe franchise home to Ben Affleck's Batman, this caped crusader will eventually grow into "what we all know about him, and see it in new ways."

"I felt like that was a way to do something that hasn't been done," he said. "And that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration."

Also starring Andy Serkis, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro, The Batman opens in theaters on October 1, 2021.

