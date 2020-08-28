The Batman Director Shares Epic Fan-Made Succession Mashup

✖

The Batman trailer has captivated the Internet for the past week, with fans eager to see the dark and unexpected take that the film will bring to DC's Dark Knight. The teaser footage conveyed a lot of the film's tone and setting, and has inspired a pretty wide array of fan tributes in the days since. A new fan-made video is no exception -- and it even got the approval of the film's director, Matt Reeves. On Thursday, Reeves retweeted a fan-made video from Twitter user @kravitzes, who edited together The Batman footage to resemble the opening sequence of HBO's Succession. Reeves seemed pretty on board with the mashup, retweeting it with a happy face emoji.

The combination of The Batman's footage with Succession's Emmy-winning theme song works surprisingly well, especially given the emotional tone that the film is going for, both narratively and aesthetically. (And hey, at least it's not Cats.)

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery," Reeves said during a recent appearance at the DC FanDome virtual event. "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

What do you think of this The Batman/Succession mashup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

