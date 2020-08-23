The Batman: First Trailer Revealed at DC FanDome

:heavy_multiplication_x:

A new day is dawning in Gotham City and we finally have our first look at Warner Bros. and DC's next iteration of the iconic Dark Knight. Director Matt Reeves took the virtual stage for Saturday's DC FanDome event and introduced the first ever footage of his upcoming film, The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Fans have been waiting for quite some time to see Pattinson in action, and this footage finally grants that opportunity. You can check it out above!

The Batman was initially scheduled to arrive in theaters next summer, but the date was pushed to the fall due to the shutdowns caused by COVID-19. The film's London production was put on hold a few weeks after beginning, so there is still quite a lot of work left to do. The current plan is for filming to resume next month, moving from an actual location to a set. Fortunately, according to co-writer Mattson Tomlin, these delays haven't caused any changes to the film itself.

"No. I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision," Tomlin told us. "They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?"

Pattinson takes on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, three years after Ben Affleck played the character in Justice League. Other actors that have portrayed the DC icon in live-action include Adam West, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2021.

