The Batman Trailer With Cats Trailer Audio Is a Beautiful Nightmare

✖

It's been less than a week since the DC FanDome virtual convention, but elements from the event have still been picking up steam on the Internet. The trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman has definitely been in that category, with fans still discussing and celebrating the footage. The trailer has already sparked its fair share of tributes, including people using the trailer's song, Nirvana's "Something in the Way", to create fake trailers with footage from other franchises. On the flip side of that, The Batman footage itself has gotten its weirdest mashup yet -- with the audio from the trailer for last year's Cats movie. The video, which was created and shared by Twitter user @_elvishpresley_, has been captivating and confusing fans ever since it was first posted earlier this week.

I put the Cats trailer audio over the Batman trailer. Catman. pic.twitter.com/ZUl5uAhQS5 — Elvish Presley (@_elvishpresley_) August 25, 2020

While Cats - and its initial trailer - will forever go down in Internet infamy, there is something almost moving about Jennifer Hudson's "Memory" playing over the events of the trailer. Plus, Rebel Wilson scatting in sync with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman beating the snot out of a bad guy is arguably the best thing on the Internet this week.

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," director and co-writer Matt Reeves explained during DC FanDome. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

What do you think of this The Batman and Cats mashup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.