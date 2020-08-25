Fan Recuts Avengers: Infinity War as The Batman Trailer

✖

The first trailer for The Batman has absolutely captivated the Internet since it debuted at the DC FanDome virtual convention, providing fans with a dark and emotional first look at the upcoming film. The trailer's stylistic quirks - including the use of Nirvana's "Something in the Way" - have been a particular hit -- and it looks like they've already inspired some fan-made tributes. One from Reddit user Fazedave206 recently went viral, which reimagines 2018's Avengers: Infinity War in the style of The Batman trailer. The video is just the latest fan-made trailer that has combined Marvel's "Infinity Saga" with something from DC FanDome, with another fan also recutting Infinity War and its follow-up Avengers: Endgame to the style of Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer.

While some might look at the trailer as the latest example of the Marvel vs. DC rivalry, it can also be interpreted as a celebration of both companies taking a wildly different approach to big-screen storytelling.

"I think the rivalry lives in the fans more so than it does in us," Superman actor Henry Cavill explained in 2017. "For all of us who are making these movies or I'm sure for the comic book artists and writers, there have been rivalries in the past, but now it's just about celebrating these characters, certainly for us. I mean, I'm sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel there's always going to be competition, yeah, but they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren't popular and you don't want that, because if one goes down the other goes down."

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," director and co-writer Matt Reeves explained during DC FanDome. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

