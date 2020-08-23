The Batman: Director Matt Reeves Reveals What Makes His Batman Different From Others

✖

The Batman panel just wrapped up at DC FanDome, closing the all-day virtual event that featured tons of exciting DC content. Fans got a glimpse of the movie's first trailer, and learned a whole lot about the upcoming film from director, Matt Reeves. Reeves answered many fan questions and talked about what makes his iteration of Batman different from others. Here's what he had to say when asked, "What will be the main difference between this Batman and the other incarnations from previous films?"

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Reeves explained. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Reeves added, "The biggest fantasy, of course, as a kid would have been to be Batman and so the idea of putting the audience in the shoes of that character and make the audience feel the way that he feels. I think that to me, I hope is what's different about what we're doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then, of course, the other things that are from the earlier history of the comics, like him being the world's greatest detective and how we got there. You know, those things have been touched on, but I don't know that they've been as central to the plot as they are in this particular Batman so there's a lot of things I hope that will be totally different."

What did you think of The Batman trailer? Tell us in the comments! If you haven't watched it yet, you can do so in the video at the top of the page.

The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.