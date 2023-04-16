The Batman Part 2 Fan Art Imagines Mia Goth as Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is probably one of the most iconic characters of all time, and her rise to fame happened relatively quickly due to things like Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham games. Margot Robbie is the only actress to play the character in live action as of right now, but Lady Gaga is set to play the character in Joker: Folie a Deux. One fan thinks that if the character can appear in the DCU and the Joker universe, they can also appear in Matt Reeves' Batman universe. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new piece of fan art that shows how Mia Goth could look as Harley Quinn could look besides Barry Keoghan's Joker. In the fan art, Goth looks pretty deranged as Harley Quinn while wearing a very different look as the character. While it's not guaranteed that Harley Quinn will show up in The Batman—Part II, Goth is a great choice to play the iconic character..

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

