Joker 2 Director Reveals New Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Filming Wraps

Joker: Folie a Deux is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Wednesday, director and co-writer Todd Phillips took to Instagram to share new official photos from Joker: Folie a Deux's production, along with confirmation that the film has wrapped production. The photos, which you can check out below, provide a new look at Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck / The Joker, as well as Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn. Joker: Folie a Deux has been in production since late last year, and has already broken the Internet multiple times over for its set photos and videos.

"That's a wrap," Phillips' caption reads. "Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

What is Joker 2 about?

Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Margot Robbie previously said of Lady Gaga taking on the role. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Are you excited for Joker: Folie a Deux? What do you think of these new photos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.