The Batman Part II First Set Photo Confirms Start of Filming (And Might Confirm Those Rumors)

After a lengthy wait, The Batman: Part 2 is officially underway and will . Reeves and the cast have been having some fun in recent weeks with the beginning of production, but today is the day when the cameras start truly rolling, and Reeves has kicked off the filming with the very first set photo. Not only does it celebrate the beginning of production, but the photo itself might just confirm those recent rumors and reveal one of the film’s key villains.

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Reeves shared a photo of the slate and added the caption that it was the first shot, but it’s what is behind the slate that has fans curious. You can see someone with a thinner frame on what appears to be an autopsy table, and it could be the first look at the ever-lethal Victor Zsasz. Recent rumors have stated that Zsasz could be played by Sebastian Stan, who was thought to be playing Harvey Dent, though the rumor states that Dent will instead be played by Tyree Henry.

Who Is Sebastian Stan Actually Playing In The Batman: Part 2?

Stan is one of two high-profile castings for the anticipated Batman sequel, with the other being Scarlett Johansson. It was previously believed that Stan and Johansson were brought on to play the roles of Harvey Dent and Gilda Dent, respectively, and at the time that was thought to be a big indicator that the film was heavily leaning into The Long Halloween as inspiration.

With the recent rumors regarding Stan’s role as Zsasz, there is now some doubt as to who Stan is actually playing, and Zsasz’s involvement also potentially shakes up the story a bit. That rumor also has Henry playing Harvey, so regardless of who is playing the character, he will play a major role in the film, especially given that Johannson is playing Gilda and Charles Dance is playing Christopher Dent, who is Harvey’s father.

Stan could easily play Harvey or Zsasz from a purely acting standpoint, but given his other roles, having him play Harvey does make more sense. This seems to be a Harvey Dent before his days as Two-Face, though we could surely see him turn into Two-Face at some point during the movie. Given that fact, Stan seems perfect to play both sides of the character, and that’s why I’m still thinking he ends up playing Harvey when the official casting is announced.

Granted, Scarlett Johansson’s role hasn’t been announced either, so all of these theories could get thrown in the trash if she’s revealed to be someone else entirely. We’ll have to wait and see, but hopefully Reeves confirms who everyone is actually playing soon.

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