The Batman: Part 2 Update Is Surprisingly Good News (Finally)

It was supremely disappointing to learn that The Batman: Part 2 wasn’t going to make its original 2025 release date, as it ended up being delayed until 2026. Since then, fans have been waiting for any news regarding the status of the film and delivery of the final script, and after some time, fans finally have some good news about the project. In a new report from The Wrap, an insider with knowledge of the project has said that Reeves “has been sending pages for more than half a year”, and the first full draft of the script is currently expected to be delivered by Memorial Day, which is only just over a week away.

That would be amazing news, as the main hold-up in regards to production beginning on The Batman: Part 2 has been tied to not having a final script. In previous interviews, James Gunn and Peter Safran have both said that they don’t start the true ramp-up of a project until the final script is in hand, though that hasn’t shaken their faith in the project.

At a DC Press Event, the team reiterated how confident they are in Reeves and his vision for the film. “James and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for The Batman Part II. And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are,” Safran said. “He hasn’t yet turned in a script. But what we’ve read so far is very encouraging.”

Gunn confirmed this as well on Threads, writing, “Sure. Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt [Reeves] is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting, and post-production on big films.”

If the script is turned in on Memorial Day or around a similar time, that would put The Batman: Part 2 on a faster course to being made, granted that there aren’t a number of script revisions that hold the process up. This would be the first draft after all, but hopefully things don’t hit any significant snags.

There are still lots of question marks regarding The Batman sequel, though we do know a few things that are already in place. Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis are already locked in for the film and have revealed they have an understanding of the story and direction for it. Pattinson also previously hinted that filming is expected to start at the end of this year, and having the script delivered this month would help that become a reality.

At the moment, Pattinson is on the set of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, but that shouldn’t conflict with any production on The Batman. Other actors seemingly retiring are Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright, though what is more mysterious at the moment is what villains will be featured, including the biggest question mark in Barry Keoghan’s Joker, who was featured in the deleted scene from the original film.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but let us know what you want to see from The Batman: Part 2 in the comments