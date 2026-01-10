Sebastian Stan Confirmed as The Batman Part II’s Harvey Dent

The Batman Part II has been making waves over the past few months thanks to teases of what to expect from Matt Reeves and some major casting news, and that included one unexpected casting rumor this week involving Sebastian Stan. The MCU star who brought Winter Soldier to life was reportedly cast for the anticipated Batman sequel, but now we can all stop theorizing, as it has been confirmed that Stan will be playing the role of Harvey Dent.

It had been reported that Stan was in talks for a role in The Batman Part II, and while a number of theories were out there, the two more prevalent ones were Dent and Thomas Elliot. Now THR has confirmed that Stan is bringing the longtime Batman ally and villain to the big screen, though it is worth noting that the confirmation is for Harvey Dent and not Two-Face.

What Sebastian Stan’s Casting Means For The Batman Part II

Stan being cast as Harvey Dent brings some other elements together, as we don’t know much about The Batman sequel’s overall story and plot. It was previously reported that Scarlett Johansson had joined the project, and like Stan, there were several theories about who she would be playing. The Phantasm was one possibility, while Gilda Gold was the other, and now with Stan’s casting, the latter seems far more likely.

That’s primarily due to the couple’s major role in the iconic Batman story The Long Halloween. In the story, it is revealed that Gilda was actually the original Holiday Killer, and Two-Face gets involved as the story continues on. If you were to craft a story featuring a major couple involved in that kind of story, casting two stars like Stan and Johansson would certainly be a perfect way to bring them to life.

While Johansson could very well be playing someone else still, this news does give more weight to theories about her playing Gilda, though we’ll just have to wait and see. As for Dent’s eventual transformation, it’s unclear if that would take place during the movie or if it would end up taking place towards the end, or if it takes place at all. There’s a chance we don’t see Stan actually becoming the Two-Face version yet, but I’d say a transformation is more likely.

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to release in theaters on October 1st, 2027.

