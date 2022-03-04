The Batman Set Photo Reveals Wonder Woman Also Exists in Reboot Movie

✖

A newly surfaced set photo from The Batman filming suggests Wonder Woman exists in the rebooted Batman Universe developed by director Matt Reeves. The picture, captured during a scene populated with extras on the Liverpool set, shows what appears to be a Halloween partygoer dressed in an outfit resembling the classic costume worn by Wonder Woman. This latest snapshot comes after an earlier leaked photo showed another extra, also pictured, wearing a bright-colored Superman costume. DC brass over the summer confirmed The Batman exists on its own Earth, separate from the DC Extended Universe home to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman.

"There is that one Earth that exists in Justice League, and then the beginnings of another earth that is happening in its early stages of [The Batman]," Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada said during a virtual DC FanDome event in August. "And then, obviously, there are outliers like Joker, which doesn't exist in either earth, but that's okay, it's all part of the multiverse. Matt Reeves can continue to build out his Gotham, and he's got great plans on how to build it out and build it out in a way that's innovative."

Reeves' noir-driven detective tale finds Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in his second year as the costumed protector of crime-riddled Gotham City, also the focus of a previously announced television spinoff starring members of the GCPD. A prequel from Reeves and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, the Gotham PD series is part of Warner's effort to "launch a new Batman universe across multiple platforms."

Whether or not the super-powered Amazon warrior and the Man of Steel are existing superheroes in the world of The Batman, Reeves describes the Bruce Wayne-focused reboot as a street-level detective story influenced by gritty 1970s cop movies.

"Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in the sort of cop world, and because it's about corruption, we're treating this Batman story as if this could have happened," Reeves said during DC FanDome. "The idea is that Batman doesn't have sort of the ability to have super-heroic powers, he just has super-heroic focus and super-heroic drive."

Naming Chinatown, The French Connection, and Taxi Driver as influences, Reeves added he pulled from "a lot of '70s, sort of street-grounded stories."

Also starring Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.