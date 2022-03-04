The Batman Set Photo Reveals Major Spoiler About Superman

✖

A new The Batman set photo shows off a major spoiler about Superman. It would seem that there may be some DC Comics Multiverse tendrils in Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie as well. On Twitter, eagle-eyed fandom observer SamMcTweets shared an image with user Yassine from the set of the film. Well, it looks like one of the extras is dressed up like the Man of Steel. Now, that opens up all kinds of questions because before now, The Batman seemed to be very self-contained. But, obviously, there are some questions about the timeline and the existence of other superheroes if Superman is enough of a household name for there to be Halloween costumes of the Man of Tomorrow. Answers will likely come in time, but DC fans are flipping out with the possibilities of Superman getting the chance to meet Robert Pattinson’s interpretation of the character.

In comments about The Batman at DC FanDome, Reeves talked about how this version of Gotham City will be very different from previous adaptations.

Sooooo @SamMcTweets just sent me this pic. Sooooo this means two things one this is 100% a Halloween party And 2 DOES SUPERMAN FUCKING EXIST IN THE REEVERSE!!!!!! (Full credits : @SamMcTweets ) pic.twitter.com/IDufPhTW6m — Yassine (يس) (@yassinfinite) October 16, 2020

"What should the fans expect to see from Gotham City in this film. Thank you. You're absolutely right: it's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery,” Reeves began. “It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city.”

“[That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh,” he added. “And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before.”

“So some of the locations that we've chosen... let's say there's like, we have like a Gotham square, so that's like Times Square right now, if we shot it in Times Square then you'd be like I guess Gotham is New York. But in our case, it's actually going to be Liverpool,” Reeves continued. “And the idea is to go to Liverpool, where there's all the sort of the foundation of the Gothic architecture, and then add all of the more modern structures in through CG... Now that I've floated off course I've told you what it is... so that aspect of Gotham and realizing it has been for me, one of the great pleasures in getting to make the movie."

