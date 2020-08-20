The Batman FanDome Poster Released by Matt Reeves

✖

DC FanDome is right around the corner, and that means the first official look at The Batman is coming in just a couple of days. However, to help get fans even more excited about the upcoming event, director Matt Reeves has shared a glimpse at the logo as well as a poster for the film. The poster doesn't show off Robert Pattinson in his Batsuit or anything, but it really offer insight into the project's aesthetic.

(Photo: DC/Warner Bros.)

The poster that Reeves shared was designed by iconic DC artist and editor Jim Lee, who has drawn some of the most popular iteration of Batman over the years. This red and black poster clearly models Pattinson's look, while giving it the feel of a comic book, rather than a live-action movie. You can take a look at the new art above.

"Excited to share the very first look at our official The Batman logo, and some very cool additional DC FanDome artwork by the amazing Jim Lee," Reeves wrote in a tweet. "See more of The Batman at the DC FanDome global even in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22!"

Very few details regarding Reeves' take on Batman have been revealed to this point, but co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently told ComicBook.com that the director's vision is going to blow fans away.

"Getting to be involved in it is a literal dream come true," Tomlin said. "I owe so much Matt Reeves. He has made me a better writer, pound for pound, and he is just going to blow everybody away with what's doing."

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2021.

