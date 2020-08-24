The Batman Makeup Designer Confirms Colin Farrell's Penguin in the Trailer

✖

Despite only a quarter of the movie being filmed, the teaser trailer for The Batman that was released online over the weekend managed to contain quite a few surprises for fans. The two minutes of footage revealed the first looks at Jim Gordon, Riddler, and Catwoman, but it was the film's third villain that actually caused quite a stir online. Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, will be a featured character in Matt Reeves' DC film, and he's being played in the film by Colin Farrell. One character in the trailer resembled Penguin, but not Farrell, and had everyone online in shambles over whether or not the actor had undergone such a wild transformation.

As it turns out, that man in the trailer is, in fact, Colin Farrell, just with a lot of prosthetic makeup on. He may not look anything like Farrell, but that's exactly who is popping up throughout the trailer on several occasions. People spent the entire weekend trying to solve the riddle of the character's identity, but the prosthetic makeup artist in charge of Farrell's new look confirmed everything on Instagram.

Mike Marino, who recently worked on Netflix's Project Power, took to social media to share a couple of screenshots of Farrell in the trailer. The post simply contains a call to action for fans to watch the trailer, but the hashtags confirm that it is indeed Farrell hiding beneath all of that makeup.

Farrell's Penguin has to be one of the most surprising character appearances in recent memory, giving just how much different he looks from the actor himself. The trailer also featured Paul Dano's Riddler, who was equally as unrecognizable, mostly because his entire face was covered in bandages.

What did you think of the first trailer for The Batman? Are you shocked by Colin Farrell's appearance? Let us know in the comments!

The Batman arrives in theaters on October 1, 2021.

