The Batman Star Can't Wait for Production to Resume

✖

Production on Matt Reeves' The Batman launched earlier this year for its 2021 release, only for the coronavirus pandemic to shut down virtually all movie and TV productions around the world, and as we wait to get updates on when shooting can resume, fans will likely be relieved that we aren't the only ones frustrated by the delays, as Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram to share how much she can't wait to get back to work on the project. Unfortunately, there's no clear plan for when the movie can resume filming, so fans just have to wait for any official updates from the cast and crew before we can start getting excited.

The actress shared a post to her Instagram story of Prince wearing a Batman shirt and rollerskating, with Kravitz adding the caption, "Me ready to go back to work like."

More than merely confirming that the actress wanted to work in any capacity, the post was clearly a reference to her work on The Batman, not only because of the Batman shirt in the photo but also because Prince contributed to Tim Burton's original Batman movie.

(Photo: Instagram, zoeisabellakravitz)

Fans got their first look at star Robert Pattinson dressed as the Caped Crusader when Reeves revealed a brief camera test of the actor in the Batsuit. Shortly after that official look, fans saw photos of the film shooting and saw Pattinson's stunt double in the famous outfit. A similar chain of events occurred for Todd Phillips' Joker, with that filmmaker sharing a camera test before scenes were filmed in public in broad daylight.

Audiences have been left to wonder what Kravitz could look like as Selina Kyle, with the actress previously sharing that she believes fans would have seen her in her outfit by now, had production not been halted.

"I think if this hadn’t happened it would have probably come out by now," Kravitz shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast of her costume. "I love it….Yes, the tone of this film very much feels like its own thing. It’s funny, I didn’t really think about how difficult it is to make something as simple as a catsuit original. It’s like, how do you invent the jean jacket? It’s jean, it’s a jacket. What do you do? But Jacqueline Durran, who’s our amazing costume designer, is just a genius."

The Batman is currently still slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the production resuming? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.