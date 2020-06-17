The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Describes Seeing Robert Pattinson In Costume

✖

Robert Pattinson's Batsuit as it will appear in the upcoming The Batman movie has already gotten a seal of approval from most of the fans who saw it with the initial reveal. Now, Catwoman herself has come out with her stamp, as well. Zoe Kravitz has not yet been revealed in her full Catwoman suit but she is also endorsing her own outfit. The actress, who has been on hiatus from production as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted work on the DC Comics movie, opened up about the film on a podcast recently and, if her words are any indication, there is plenty to look forward to.

First, Kravitz opened up about Pattinson's suit. "It’s amazing. I mean, he’s Batman," she said on Happy Sad Confused. "When he’s wearing that costume he’s Batman. It’s interesting. You don’t really get used to seeing Batman walk past you because we’ve all grown up with this character. It’s like a pinch me moment all the time, and he’s wonderful, he’s really wonderful. There’s sometimes I have moments, especially like when I auditioned, I remember just feeling silly. He was only in half the suit because it was just a camera test, and just thinking like ‘We're adults and we’re dressed up like Batman,' and we’re doing a really dramatic scene. Sometimes it’s like ‘Oh my god, this is happening” and sometimes it’s like 'This is funny.'"

There is not much she can say about Pattinson's Batman's story but she is thoroughly behind Pattinson's work in the role. "It’s great and he is absolutely the man for this job," she said. "The script is phenomenal."

"We were shooting for about two months," she explained. As for her Catwoman suit, there is plenty to look forward to on that front, as well. "I think if this hadn't happened, I think it would've come out by now," she explained. "I love it... The tone of this film very much feels like it's own thing. I didn't really think about how difficult it is to think about how difficult it is to make something as simple as a Catsuit original but it's like, 'How do you reinvent the jean jacket?' ... But Jacqueline Durran, our costume designer, is amazing." Kravitz had input on the costume, actively having conversations with Durran and Reeves prior to putting it on.

The Batman is scheduled for release on October 1, 2021.

