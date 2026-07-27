The Best Batman: Part II Rumors Just Became a Lot More Likely After New Set Photos

Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II just became a whole lot more exciting after new set photos, which apparently confirm long-standing rumors. Originally slated for an October 1, 2027 release, The Batman: Part II was recently pushed back to February 18, 2028. Filming continues in Liverpool, U.K., which naturally means set photos are regularly finding their way online. Some offer tantalizing hints about the film’s plot, and we’ve had repeated rumors of a villainous group known as the Court of Owls. Now, those became a lot more likely after a new set photo.

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As noted by The Batman Saga News, YouTuber Mr. Sunday Movies had previously said a viewer sent them info from The Batman: Part II:

The viewer claimed to see people moving between sets dressed in the masks you’d associate with the Court of Owls

The viewer noted they also saw a junkyard and ballroom set

New set photos have confirmed the junkyard, which makes the other parts of the report seem a lot more likely. It’s supporting evidence suggesting the Court of Owls may indeed make an appearance in The Batman: Part II.

Who Are the Court of Owls?

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The Court of Owls would be a natural fit for Reeves’ The Batman films, which focus on the corruption and conspiracies of Gotham. Created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, the Court is said to have existed since Gotham was founded; it’s a criminal organization consisting of Gotham’s wealthiest and most influential citizens, who use their secret alliance to accumulate wealth and maintain their grip on power. They use murder and money, and are known for controlling assassins known as “Talons” against their enemies.

There’s been some speculation that The Penguin set up the Court of Owls, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting owl-shaped patterns in the courthouse curtains. If the Court of Owls do indeed appear in The Batman: Part II, then Bruce Wayne will find himself dealing with a threat that’s a lot more personal than he likes; in Batman comics, his ancestor Alan Wayne – the man responsible for Wayne Tower – worked with the Court of Owls, and they have secret rooms hidden in all the buildings he had constructed. This means the Court of Owls literally had in Bruce Wayne’s own buildings, working under such a deep shroud of secrecy that even Batman believed they were a myth.

Reeves could also use the Court of Owls to set up other major Batman characters. In the comics, Batman eventually realized his own ward Dick Grayson had been targeted to become a Talon; in fact, Dick eventually assumed that identity to try to reform the Court of Owls. Last year, there were odd rumors that Robin could appear in The Batman: Part II; these were swiftly dismissed by James Gunn, who noted only six people had even read the script at that point. But if the Court of Owls do indeed appear, then it’s possible we’ll get a different Dick Grayson, one originally turned into a Talon rather than a Robin. Sadly, we’ll have to wait until 2028 to find out.

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