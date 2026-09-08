The Best Cult Sci-Fi Movie of the 2000s Returns to Theaters, Right After a Sequel Was Confirmed

It seems the 2000s are becoming new all over again, as a new generation of film fans starts to hit the age where they develop a more sophisticated cinematic palette by dipping back into the “classics.” Now 25 years later, one sci-fi film that became a massive cult hit for every 2000s kid who picked up their first DVD is getting rediscovered, and the filmmakers aren’t wasting the opportunity.

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To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release, Donnie Darko is returning to theaters. And fans may want to seriously consider showing up for this re-release event, since the franchise will soon continue with a new sequel installment.

Donnie Darko Is Headed Back to Movie Theaters (Details Explained)

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Fathom Entertainment has announced that it is partnering with Saga Arts to bring “Donnie Darko back to the big screen nationwide in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary beginning on “Donnie Darko Day” from October 2-4, 2026.”

The event will consist of a “three-day Donnie Darko 25th Anniversary theatrical release” that “brings audiences together to experience writer/director Richard Kelly’s cult classic, sci-fi psychological thriller in a special, new 4K restoration for its widest theatrical release to date… Since its release in 2001, the film’s blend of science fiction, psychological thriller, and coming-of-age drama has captivated generations of cinephiles, cementing its place as one of the first cult classics of the new millennium.”

“The special Donnie Darko 25th anniversary theatrical release also includes an exclusive introduction from Richard Kelly before the movie, exploring the film’s enduring legacy and how it has captivated audiences for 25 years.”

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Donnie Darko was writer/director Richard Kelly’s mind-bending sci-fi film, which followed the titular character Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), a small-town teenager in 1988. After receiving a doomsday prophecy from the near future during a sleepwalking event, Donnie realizes he has roughly a month to prevent the calamitous event. As Donnie tries to work with the mysterious figure from his visions to solve the mystery, he creates ripples of cause and effect that start to make the townspeople unravel. It all culminates in a now-famous time-looping twist, which was the first instance of sci-fi time-travel mechanics that a lot of viewers experience.

The film was also a breakout for an entire generation of young actors, including Jake Gyllenhaal, his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal (who plays his sister in the film), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Seth Rogen, and Alex Greenwald. It also featured appearances from some heavyweight acting veterans, including Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, and Patrick Swayze, in one of his darkest comedic roles.

In 2026, sci-fi stories about timelines and causality are all the rage. Seeing Donnie Darko on the big screen is a rite of passage for any fan of the genre.

The Donnie Darko Franchise Is Expanding

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Donnie Darko got a sequel in 2009 titled S. Darko, which followed Donnie’s sister Samantha (Daveigh Chase), who starts experiencing her own doomsday visions, seven years after the first film’s events. S. Darko was so widely panned that many fans don’t even consider it to be an official sequel (more like a spinoff), and even Richard Kelly has made a point of distancing his film from it: “I hate it when people ask me about that sequel because I had nothing to do with it. And I hate it when people try and blame me or hold me responsible for it because I had no [involvement],” he told Pop Matters. “I don’t control the underlying rights to [the Donnie Darko franchise]. I had to relinquish them when I was 24 years old.”

A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that as part of the 25th anniversary, Richard Kelly is going to release an official Donnie Darko sequel called The Philosophy of Time Travel. It will be an 800-page novel that is rumored to be written in a found-document style, chronicling the respective investigations of Donnie’s parents, Rose Darko (Mary McDonnell) and Eddie Darko (Holmes Osborne), as they try to explain what happened to their son.

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The novel is just the first step in a major franchise rollout Kelly is planning. After The Philosophy of Time Travel, the filmmaker/author wants to adapt the book into an animated project, which will be a bridge between the original film and a live-action legacy sequel set 30 years in the future. “There is much more narrative material that I’ve been developing,” Kelly teased. “Where the time jumps 28 years into the future, and there’s a lot of really exciting stuff that happens starting around 2015/2016 and onward after that, so that’s where I started with the sequel.”

Donnie Darko will be back in theaters from October 2-4. Check your local theater for event listings.