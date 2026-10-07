The Best Godzilla Movie Might Be Getting a Sequel 10 Years Later, And the New Rumors Are Surprising

The argument over the “best Godzilla movie” is one that fans have been waging about the king of the monsters for decades now. Though plenty of purists still believe that Ishirō Honda’s original film is the top of the pack, and there are plenty of reasons to side with them, there have been countless Godzilla movies in the seventy years since that film arrived, all with varying styles, ideas, and themes at their core. 2023’s Godzilla Minus One is certainly in contention for the conversation as well, especially being the only Oscar winner in the entire franchise, but ten years ago the series delivered a standalone reboot that has stood the test of time…and may finally get a follow-up.

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Ever since Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi’s Shin Godzilla arrived in 2016, distinct takes on the monster have been the mainstay of Toho’s plans for the character rather than universe expansion. Shin Godzilla would not only cement the titular monster in a new light, but also arrived to critical acclaim, winning the Japan Academy Film Prize for Picture of the Year (a feat Minus One repeated). Talk of a Shin Godzilla sequel has popped up some over the years, but a new rumor hints that production could begin as soon as next month.

Shin Godzilla 2 Rumors Point to November Start

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News of the “secret” sequel to Shin Godzilla comes via SmartFlash, and it’s worth reiterating that this remains fully unverified. They report that filming on the movie may very well begin in November, with original Shin Godzilla stars Hiroki Hasegawa, Satomi Ishihara, and Yutaka Takenouchi set to reprise their roles. Furthermore, Tasuku Emoto of Shin Kamen Rider may appear in a new role, with Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus Zero star Minami Hamabe potentially starring as well. One assumes that Hamabe will be playing a character unrelated to the Minus One version of the character, if in fact she appears in the film (which may not even be real) at all.

Though all of this news remains unconfirmed and there’s been no comment at all about it from Toho themselves, it’s easy to see why fans might think there’s a kernel of truth to this. Just last year came word from Bloomberg that Toho was developing a “potential sequel” to Shin Godzilla, but the studio made no announcement of it at the time and hasn’t commented since. To that end, Toho remaining tight-lipped about the potential for a new Shin Godzilla movie while they’re actively promoting Godzilla Minus Zero is par for the course with franchises of this nature. The upcoming movie is expected to not only be a box office success but a major critical favorite as well, with reviews from the film’s premiere currently holding at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All that said, fans who have seen Shin Godzilla know that a sequel movie’s potential storyline was teased by the ending of the original movie. Though the kaiju was successfully frozen solid, two threats lingered: the first being that if Godzilla ever thawed out that a nuclear strike would be dropped on him, and the second being the small creatures forming at the base of his tail, perhaps hinting at smaller Godzilla-like creatures being the next evolution of the monster.

Once again, no official confirmation of a Shin Godzilla 2 has been revealed by Toho in any major way, but rumors are swirling about it, and the potential story was already set up a decade ago. What do you think? Do you want to see a sequel to Shin Godzilla, or should the movie stay standalone? Sound off in the comments below.