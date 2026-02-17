The Scariest Godzilla Ever Arrives This Summer

The King of the Monsters’ history with humanity has been as varied as the interpretation of Godzilla himself. While recent entries in Legendary’s MonsterVerse and countless films from Toho have seen the lizard king either protecting or teaming up with mankind, many takes have seen Godzilla attacking civilization. Shin Godzilla is a perfect example of the popular kaiju releasing his anger on the surface world. This summer, Godzilla is once again planning to attack humanity with what might be the scariest take on the giant monster that we’ve ever seen.

IDW has long been the premier publisher of Godzilla comics, and in recent days, the publisher announced that a new series, The Horror of Godzilla, will make landfall this summer. To demonstrate the scariest take on the kaiju, the publisher is heading back to 1954 Japan to re-tell the story of Godzilla’s first terrifying attack on mankind. As IDW editor Jake Williams stated in the recent announcement, the new series is made for fans of “Godzilla Minus One, Shin Godzilla, and the original Godzilla movie.” One of the biggest ways that this new comic will make Godzilla scary once again is by placing the reader “on the ground” to witness the King of the Monsters’ arrival and its subsequent attack on Japan.

Godzilla’s Scary Comeback

The upcoming series, arriving at retailers this July, will be written by authors Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, with art covered by Tristan Jones. Alongside the new preview images above, the authors discussed the current Kai-Sei era in the comics while discussing a return to the kaiju’s roots, “The first year of the Kai-Sei Era found us in a world — a galaxy, even — steeped in kaiju, as we felt that was the best starting point for this universe, but now is the perfect moment to go back to the narrative bedrock, the genesis of our tale: humanity’s very first meeting with Godzilla.”

On top of the authors’ comments, artist Tristan Jones discussed the horror elements that will be inherent in The Horror of Godzilla, “As a storyteller that’s become something of a fixture in the horror genre, it’s a genuine honor and a thrill to work with Griffin and Ethan (and our incredible editor Jake) on a Godzilla story that leans so hard into my favorite visuals and even harder into things I always wished the films would. It’s a huge departure from what I’ve been known for so far, and everyone’s given me incredible space to both try new things and bring visuals to comics I’d never had a proper chance to before.”

As for the future of Godzilla outside of the comics, the killer kaiju has plenty to look forward to. A Godzilla Minus One sequel is in the works, with original director Takashi Yamazaki returning for the comeback, arriving later this year. This month, the MonsterVerse will return with Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, with next year seeing a new film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, hitting the silver screen.

