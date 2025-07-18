Shin Godzilla Gives Kaiju Fans a Surprising Sequel Update

With Godzilla Minus One winning an Academy Award and confirmed to receive a sequel, it seemed as though Takashi Yamazaki’s take on the classic kaiju was going to be the only “kid on the block.” Following 2023’s Shin Kamen Rider, there has been no word on what the Shin Universe might have planned for the future, with this world’s take on Godzilla remaining one of the creepiest to date. In a surprising twist, a recent report touted the idea that Toho is looking into making a sequel to Shin Godzilla, potentially adding another Godzilla franchise into the mix from Japan.

In a new article from Bloomberg, the outlet confirms that Toho isn’t just working on the Godzilla Minus One sequel, but it is also working on a “potential sequel” to Shin Godzilla. While the write-up doesn’t go into further detail regarding what this Shin Universe entry will look like, or how it will continue the story of the first film, bringing back a fan-favorite take on the King of the Monsters is sure to turn a few heads. As kaiju enthusiasts know, the first film teased at a potential follow-up for where Shin Godzilla might go next, and it would spell big trouble for those who survived its initial assault.

How a Shin Godzilla Sequel Might Happen

Shin Godzilla didn’t just have a terrifying aesthetic thanks to director Hideaki Anno’s take on the classic kaiju, but its evolutions were nothing to sneeze at. When the Shin take on the kaiju saw it emerge from the depths of the ocean, this Godzilla appeared almost cute when it made its way across cities. Unfortunately, it would eventually become anything but as it would evolve into a state that was quite familiar to Godzilla fans while also having some eerie, spooky differences.

With Japan managing to defeat the kaiju at the end of the original film, the final moments of the film revealed that Godzilla came amazingly close to undergoing its next evolution. With Shin Godzilla’s frozen frame looming over Japan, viewers witness creepy creatures beginning to spawn from the kaiju’s body. Seemingly, the King of the Monsters was evolving to become an army of smaller organisms that would work in tandem to defeat humanity. If a potential sequel follows this thread, a new movie might appear very different from any other take on Godzilla before.

Of course, a Shin Godzilla sequel and Godzilla Minus One aren’t the only stories focusing on the King of the Monsters. Legendary Pictures is still moving forward with various projects focusing on the kaiju king, including Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season. With Apple TV+ also working on an unknown MonsterVerse spin-off, Godzilla has a bright future across the board.

