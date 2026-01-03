The Best Marvel Movie of the 2010s (Maybe of All Time) Just Suddenly Returned to Netflix

The movie lineup on Netflix does have quite a lot, but has long been lacking in the superhero department. Outside of new Sony releases, and the occasional addition of a few DC titles from Warner Bros., Netflix usually just rotates the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man franchises in and out of its lineup. This week, however, arguably the best marvel movie from the last decade made a sudden and surprising return to Netflix.

The Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was previously available to stream on Netflix, thanks to the deal between the service and Sony Pictures, but it has been absent from the lineup for some time. Netflix didn’t announce any kind of return for Into the Spider-Verse in its December or January newsletters, but the film popped back into the Top 10 Movies list on the Netflix home page this week, seemingly out of nowhere.

Into the Spider-Verse turned the comic book genre upside-down seven years ago, when it hit theaters and showed everybody that the movie-making medium is truly limitless for these types of stories. The visual style broke new ground and completely changed the way we look at animation, the film gave literal life to comic books in a way that no other movie ever had, and it proved that a multiverse story can actually work — as long as the movie never drifts away from its core characters.

While Into the Spider-Verse is now available once again on Netflix, it’s one of the only Spider-Man movies missing from the Disney+ lineup, which is the de facto home for most of Marvel’s movie fare.

What’s New on Netflix This Month?

Into the Spider-Verse was added to Netflix pretty suddenly, but the streaming service did reveal a while back dozens of other movies that would hit the lineup over the course of January. The biggest day for new additions, as always, was on the first day of the month.

You can check out the full list of titles that joined Netflix’s roster on January 1st.

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

