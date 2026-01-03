The Best Marvel Movie of the 2010s (Maybe of All Time) Just Suddenly Returned to Netflix

The movie lineup on Netflix does have quite a lot, but has long been lacking in the superhero department. Outside of new Sony releases, and the occasional addition of a few DC titles from Warner Bros., Netflix usually just rotates the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man franchises in and out of its lineup. This week, however, arguably the best marvel movie from the last decade made a sudden and surprising return to Netflix.
The Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was previously available to stream on Netflix, thanks to the deal between the service and Sony Pictures, but it has been absent from the lineup for some time. Netflix didn’t announce any kind of return for Into the Spider-Verse in its December or January newsletters, but the film popped back into the Top 10 Movies list on the Netflix home page this week, seemingly out of nowhere.
Into the Spider-Verse turned the comic book genre upside-down seven years ago, when it hit theaters and showed everybody that the movie-making medium is truly limitless for these types of stories. The visual style broke new ground and completely changed the way we look at animation, the film gave literal life to comic books in a way that no other movie ever had, and it proved that a multiverse story can actually work — as long as the movie never drifts away from its core characters.
While Into the Spider-Verse is now available once again on Netflix, it’s one of the only Spider-Man movies missing from the Disney+ lineup, which is the de facto home for most of Marvel’s movie fare.
What’s New on Netflix This Month?
Into the Spider-Verse was added to Netflix pretty suddenly, but the streaming service did reveal a while back dozens of other movies that would hit the lineup over the course of January. The biggest day for new additions, as always, was on the first day of the month.
You can check out the full list of titles that joined Netflix’s roster on January 1st.
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
