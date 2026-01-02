10 Greatest Event Comics in Marvel History, Ranked

Marvel didn’t create the superhero, but it found some amazing new directions to take them. The House of Ideas earned that name by revolutionizing the superhero, bringing the shared universe approach to the concept, and adding a heaping helping of realism to the mix. From there, the company kept innovating, and this spirit led to creations that would change the comic industry, some times for the better but other times for the worst. The event comic is the perfect example of this; the publisher created the event comic with Marvel Super Heroes Contest of Champions in 1982 and has made them the most important part of their publishing schedule every year.

An argument can be made that Marvel kind of ruined event stories with the way they over-publish them. However, that doesn’t mean that they don’t put out great events. Over the years, Marvel has given readers event comics they’ll forget, and these ten are the best of the bunch.

10) Siege

Marvel in the ’00s was at the height of its power. The publisher had rebuilt very well after the tumults of the ’90s, partly thanks to writer Brian Michael Bendis. 2010 saw the writer turn in the best event he ever wrote at the publisher, teaming with Olivier Coipel for Siege. The story saw Norman Osborn, his Dark Avengers, and H.A.M.M.E.R. attack the earthbound Asgard, with the Avengers returning to action with a resurrected Captain America at the lead. I’ll be honest, what makes this story so good is how short it is. It was only four issues, and this meant that Bendis didn’t have the page real estate to meander towards the ending. It was all killer, no filler, and that made all the difference.

9) Civil War

Civil War has always been a contentious series, but it’s better than it gets credit for if you judge it exclusively on its own merits. Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s eight-issue series smashed the unity of the Marvel Universe, and it led to long-term change, which plays the biggest role in its inclusion on this list. There are a lot of complaints about the book that are all valid, but this event has some of the best action scenes and biggest stakes in comics, as well as eye-wateringly gorgeous art. It also has a lot of the best tie-ins in Marvel history, with The Amazing Spider-Man, New Avengers, and Civil War: Frontline all being worth reading. Basically, if you pinch your nose close and ignore the hate from the many who don’t like it, you’ll appreciate it more. Pick a side and enjoy the ride.

8) Avengers vs. X-Men

Avengers vs. X-Men is wrongfully maligned. The 12-issue series from Brian Michael Bendis, Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brubaker, Jason Aaron, Matt Fraction, John Romita Jr., Olivier Coipel, and Adam Kubert put the two teams against each other in a big dumb fight over the destiny of the Phoenix Force. Much like Civil War, the book has its problems, but it also has the kind of big stakes action and major league events that make Marvel crossovers so much fun. This story is all about glazing the Avengers (it came out in the same summer as The Avengers and Marvel probably hoped movie fans would wander into comic stores, see it, and buy it), and it gives readers a lot of really great moments (the Spider-Man vs. Phoenix Colossus and Magik is worth the price of admission alone) with an amazing ending.

7) Annihilation

Cosmic Marvel came to prominence in the 1970s and it had its moments in the ’80s and especially the ’90s, with Infinity Gauntlet leading to several years of great cosmic stories. However, the cosmic side would fade as sales went down and it wouldn’t be until 2006’s Annihilation that these characters would be brought back to prominence. The story revolved around heroes and villains like Silver Surfer, Nova, Drax the Destroyer, the Super-Skrull, Ronan the Accuser, and more banding together to battle the Annihilation Wave, a force of destruction devouring entire worlds. This was cosmic Marvel at its finest; without it, we wouldn’t have the modern version of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Marvel Universe would be a very small, boring place.

6) Infinity

Infinity is an event that is having something of an renaissance lately. This event was the midpoint of Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers run, and is pure sci-fi war mixed with tense superhero battles. Hickman, working with artists Jerome Opena, Dustin Weaver, and Jim Cheung, with Leinil Yu on the Avengers tie-in issues and Mike Deodato on the New Avengers ones, constructs a perfect multi-pronged story. The Avengers are called off Earth to battle in an intergalactic war with the Builders, while the Illuminati are forced to deal with Thanos and the Black Order. It’s best experienced with the Avengers and New Avengers tie-ins (any collected edition you buy has them in it, justifying its $50 price tag), but even on its own, it’s a taut superhero thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire six issues.

5) World War Hulk

World War Hulk, by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., is the pay-off to “Planet Hulk” and an amazing action epic. After being launched to the planet Sakaar by the Illuminati, helping free the world and finding love and belonging before watching it all die, the Hulk returns with his Warbound for revenge against the heroes of the Earth. This is pure action storytelling, a five-issue feast for the senses. This is prime Hulk, with the character beating on Black Bolt, Iron Man, the Sentry, and numerous other Marvel heroes. This is the best event of mid ’00s Marvel, a story that will blow your mind with every issue.

4) A.X.E. Judgment Day

The Krakoa Era of the X-Men gave readers some amazing stories and the Marvel Universe a blockbuster event. A.X.E. Judgment Day, by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, saw the Eternals attack Krakoa as the Avengers tried to figure out how to stop the fighting. Working with the rogue Eternals and Mister Sinister, they create the Progenitor, a Celestial god that decides to judge the entire Earth. One war ends while another begins, one that will decide the fate of mankind forever. This story doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Gillen is electric and Schiti gives readers some gorgeous action scenes. The tie-ins are pretty great as well, especially the Immortal X-Men issues, which are pretty important to the overall story. This is an amazing little event, and it’s a shame that it doesn’t get talked about more.

3) Infinity Gauntlet

Infinity Gauntlet has become a legendary story. Jim Starlin, George Perez, and Ron Lim’s six-issue book has become one of the most important comics in superhero history, as it served as the skeleton for the mega-successful first three Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tale of Thanos becoming capital-G God is amazing, a perfect picture of who Thanos is with some of the best fight scenes in comics history. Infinity Gauntlet #4 was the second comic I ever bought, and it blew my young mind. This story is still amazing all these years later, and will always have a major influence on pop culture.

2) Infinity War

Infinity War is an underrated classic, a story that even the most diligent fans may have missed. The sequel to Infinity Gauntlet, this was a pure Adam Warlock story from Jim Starlin and Ron Lim, as the Magus returns to attack the universe. Along with a duplicate Thanos, the alternate reality Adam Warlock enacts a plan that targets the entire Marvel Universe for the greatest prize of them all. This story is better than Infinity Gauntlet in every way; the action is better, the story is more complex and exciting, and the lore dumps are so compelling. Lim’s pencils are amazing; this is an artist who can draw every single Marvel character in action flawlessly, which is no easy feat. This is an amazing six-issue series that will knock your socks off every time you read it.

1) Secret Wars (2015)

Secret Wars (2015), by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, is the culmination of Hickman’s Fantastic Four and Avengers runs. The Incursions have destroyed the multiverse, with God Emperor Doom ruling over what he could save with his divine power. However, survivors from the 616 and Ultimate Earths awaken and work to break the whole thing down, each of them with their own sometimes twisted goals. This is an outstanding series that takes everything that Marvel events do well, dials them up to 11, and then lets the whole thing loose. This story is full of amazing action, unforgettable imagery, and brilliant character work. This isn’t just Marvel’s greatest event, but one of the greatest events of all time.

