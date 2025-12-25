Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2026

The holidays are upon us, and the start of 2026 is going to be here before you know it. With the new year on the way in just about a week, all of the big streaming services have released their newsletters for the month of January, giving subscribers insight into everything coming to streaming over the next few weeks. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have all shared their arrival lists for January, and we’ve compiled them into this single calendar.

There are some big originals hitting different services next month, including a couple of potential hit action films. Prime Video is set to debut The Wrecking Crew, which stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Meanwhile, Netflix is bringing an even more iconic duo to the screen, as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for new thriller The Rip.

You can check out the complete January streaming calendar below.

January 1st

NETFLIX

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

HBO MAX

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

HULU

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere

Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2

28 Weeks Later

A Good Day To Die Hard

Bad Moms (2016)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Call Me Claus

Drunk Parents

El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)

Empire Records

Hacksaw Ridge

Heat (1995)

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Idiocracy

Infinitely Polar Bear

Interview (2007)

Irrational Man

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Little Manhattan

No Me Sigas (2025)

No Nos Moveran (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Red (2010)

Red 2

Resident Evil (2002)

Shutter (2008)

Son-in-law

Step Up

Super Troopers

Taken (2009)

Taken 2

The Abyss

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2

The Hot Chick

The Illusionist

The Informers

The Invisible Woman (2013)

The Predator (2018)

Volcano

PEACOCK

17 Again

Abominable

Ad Astra

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Roads Lead to Rome

The American

Angels & Demons

Before We Go

Berlin, I Love You

Blue Streak

Changeling

The Choice

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Cold Pursuit

The Da Vinci Code

Den Of Thieves

Dog Days

Freaky

The Game

Gamer

The Gift

The Green Mile

Hail, Caesar!

House of Gucci

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

In Time

Into The Storm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Kingdom

Little Italy

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let Him Go

Little Giants

Mad Max

The Maze Runner

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Misery

The Perfect Storm

Pitch Black

The Proposal

R.I.P.D.

Riddick

Robocop

Robocop 2

Salvable

Shark Tale

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Shrek Forever After

Spy Game

Sugar

The Terminator

The Tomorrow War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Us

Waterworld

Wick Is Pain

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Women of Brewster Place

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026

Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)

Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)

PARAMOUNT+

10 Cloverfield Lane

50 First Dates

A Man Called Horse

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

About Adam

About Time

Adore

Angels & Demons

Babel

Baby Driver

Barron’s Cove | Paramount+ Exclusive

Bebe’s Kids

Black Rain

Blue Chips

Blue Story

Brassed Off

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Changing Lanes

Chocolate City

City of God

City of Men

Clerks

Clockstoppers

Coach Carter

Company Man

Cool World

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Dead Man Walking

Deadlock

Devotion

Double Jeopardy

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Election

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fighting

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Four Rooms

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Funny Face

Grudge Match

Hard Eight

High Noon (1952)

House of Yes

I Love You, I Love You Not

In Too Deep

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jenny’s Wedding

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kate & Leopold

Last Weekend

Like Crazy

Love Me If You Dare

Major League

Maniac

Necessary Roughness

O (Othello)

Paid in Full

Percy Vs Goliath

Pixels

Pixie

Queenpins

Rudy

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Silence

Sinister

Sleeping Dogs

Southpaw

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Crossing Guard

The Crow (1994)

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Crying Game

The Da Vinci Code

The English Patient

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hours

The Little Prince

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lookout

The Martian

The Other Guys

The Soloist

Twisted

Under the Stadium Lights

Undisputed

Undisputed II: Last Man Standing

Undisputed III: Redemption

Villain

Wander

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

Wildcat

Would You Rather

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac

Zoolander 2

PRIME VIDEO

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

About a Boy (2002)

Alice, Darling

Alien: Romulus

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Gangster

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Blackhat

Bohemian Rhapsody

Burn After Reading

Definitely, Maybe

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Forrest Gump

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Get On Up

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Les Miserables (2012)

Love Actually

Loving

Meg 2: The Trench

Mission Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Notting Hill

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Ray

Straight Outta Compton

Ted (2012)

Ted 2

The Angry Birds Movie

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club

The Perfect Guy

The Story of Us

The Young Americans

Tully

Uncle Buck

Warcraft

Where the Crawdads Sing

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Zombieland: Double Tap

Chicago P.D. S1-12 (2014)

January 2nd

NETFLIX

Found: Seasons 1-2

Land of Sin (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

The Big Year

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)

HULU

Ash (2025)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

January 3rd

NETFLIX

The Following: Seasons 1-3

HULU

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2

House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 4th

DISNEY+

Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) – All Episodes

HULU

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9

PEACOCK

E! Live from the Red Carpet – 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)

January 5th

NETFLIX

Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

HBO MAX

Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)

HULU

Best Medicine: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)

Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego’s Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Wild Cards S2 (2024)

Spring Fever (2026)

January 6th

NETFLIX

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)

HULU

The Luckiest Man in America (2024)

PEACOCK

On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

The Wall, Season 6 – Premiere (NBC)

January 7th

NETFLIX

11.22.63: Season 1

Marcello Hernández: American Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

HBO MAX

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

HULU

The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season 1 (new unscripted CBS Original premiere)

PRIME VIDEO

Beast Games S2 (2026)

January 8th

NETFLIX

HIS & HERS — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 Premiere (HBO Max Original)

HULU

Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1

The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere

Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1

Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

Gracie’s Choice

PEACOCK

Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 4 – 3-Episode Premiere (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Girl Taken | Paramount+ Original Series

Golden Eve (CBS Special)

January 9th

NETFLIX

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Stone Cold Fox

The Threesome

Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

People We Meet on Vacation — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

The Tale of Silyan – Premiere

Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) – Premiere

HBO MAX

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

HULU

A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2

Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Inferno (2016)

PEACOCK

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)

The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (new episodes weekly)

PRIME VIDEO

Kung Fu Panda 4

January 10th

DISNEY+

The Artful Dodger Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

HULU

911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1

Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11

Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 11th

HBO MAX

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)

Industry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

E! Live from the Red Carpet – Golden Globes 2026 (E!)

PARAMOUNT+

ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

PRIME VIDEO

The Night Manager S2 (2026)

January 12th

NETFLIX

Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

HBO MAX

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

HULU

Fremont (2023)

January 13th

NETFLIX

The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)

HULU

Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere

PEACOCK

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)

January 14th

NETFLIX

The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

DISNEY+

Hey A.J.! – Premiere

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Pole to Pole with Will Smith – All Episodes Streaming

HBO MAX

Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)

PEACOCK

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

Love Island All Stars, Season 3 – Premiere (ITV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

Bar Rescue: Season 9

Peppa Pig: Season 10

January 15th

NETFLIX

Bone Lake

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Through a Prism (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

To Love, To Lose (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

HULU

Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 8A

Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1

Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episodes, 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Twisters

Ponies – Premiere, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Paramount+ Original Series

January 16th

NETFLIX

No Tail to Tell (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Southland: Seasons 1-5

Can This Love Be Translated? (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Rip — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Agent P, Under C: Shorts – All Episodes Streaming

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)

HULU

Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere

Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere

Twinless (2025)

PEACOCK

Jurassic World

PRIME VIDEO

Smurfs (2025)

January 17th

DISNEY+

Americas Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – New Episodes

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11

January 18th

DISNEY+

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – Premiere

HBO MAX

A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

January 19th

NETFLIX

Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)

Sandokan: Season 1

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

HULU

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

PRIME VIDEO

Judy Justice S4 (2026)

January 20th

NETFLIX

Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3

Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7

Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT NEW DATE

WWE: Unreal: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

HBO MAX

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)

PARAMOUNT+

Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer | Paramount+ Original Series

January 21st

NETFLIX

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

HULU

FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Retribution (2023)

PARAMOUNT+

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 15

PRIME VIDEO

Steal (2026)

January 22nd

NETFLIX

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Finding Her Edge — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

HBO MAX

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)

HULU

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8

Safe House (2025)

The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots, Season 2B – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Canada Shore | Paramount+ Original Series (new episodes weekly)

January 23rd

NETFLIX

Skyscraper Live — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Big Fake (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes

HBO MAX

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

January 24th

HULU

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 8

PEACOCK

Ride On

January 25th

HBO MAX

Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)

January 26th

NETFLIX

Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

DISNEY+

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

HULU

Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere

January 27th

NETFLIX

Mike Epps: Delusional — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) All Episodes Streaming at 6pm PT

HBO MAX

33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)

HULU

American Idol: Season 9 Premiere

Extracted: Season 2 Premiere

Wicked Little Letters

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 – Finale (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

College

January 28th

DISNEY+

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

School Spirits: Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series

PRIME VIDEO

The Wrecking Crew (2026)

January 29th

NETFLIX

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)

HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Silent Night

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 30th

DISNEY+

Pupstruction Construction – All Episodes Streaming

HBO MAX

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

HULU

Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere

Tin Soldier (2025)

PEACOCK

The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)

PARAMOUNT+

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

PRIME VIDEO

Preparation for the Next Life (2025)

January 31st

HBO MAX

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)

HULU

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2

Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11

PARAMOUNT+

The Hundred-Foot Journey

PRIME VIDEO

Earthquake (1974)

Leap Year

Play Misty For Me

Rumble Fish

Slap Shot

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski

The Eiger Sanction

The Funhouse

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Waterworld