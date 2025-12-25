Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2026

The holidays are upon us, and the start of 2026 is going to be here before you know it. With the new year on the way in just about a week, all of the big streaming services have released their newsletters for the month of January, giving subscribers insight into everything coming to streaming over the next few weeks. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have all shared their arrival lists for January, and we’ve compiled them into this single calendar.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There are some big originals hitting different services next month, including a couple of potential hit action films. Prime Video is set to debut The Wrecking Crew, which stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Meanwhile, Netflix is bringing an even more iconic duo to the screen, as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for new thriller The Rip.
You can check out the complete January streaming calendar below.
January 1st
NETFLIX
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
HBO MAX
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It’s Love I’m After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune’s Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point
HULU
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere
Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2
Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A
Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2
28 Weeks Later
A Good Day To Die Hard
Bad Moms (2016)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Big Daddy (1999)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Call Me Claus
Drunk Parents
El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)
Empire Records
Hacksaw Ridge
Heat (1995)
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Idiocracy
Infinitely Polar Bear
Interview (2007)
Irrational Man
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Little Manhattan
No Me Sigas (2025)
No Nos Moveran (2025)
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
Red (2010)
Red 2
Resident Evil (2002)
Shutter (2008)
Son-in-law
Step Up
Super Troopers
Taken (2009)
Taken 2
The Abyss
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2
The Hot Chick
The Illusionist
The Informers
The Invisible Woman (2013)
The Predator (2018)
Volcano
PEACOCK
17 Again
Abominable
Ad Astra
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Roads Lead to Rome
The American
Angels & Demons
Before We Go
Berlin, I Love You
Blue Streak
Changeling
The Choice
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Cold Pursuit
The Da Vinci Code
Den Of Thieves
Dog Days
Freaky
The Game
Gamer
The Gift
The Green Mile
Hail, Caesar!
House of Gucci
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
In Time
Into The Storm
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The Kingdom
Little Italy
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Let Him Go
Little Giants
Mad Max
The Maze Runner
A Million Ways To Die In The West
Misery
The Perfect Storm
Pitch Black
The Proposal
R.I.P.D.
Riddick
Robocop
Robocop 2
Salvable
Shark Tale
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
Shrek Forever After
Spy Game
Sugar
The Terminator
The Tomorrow War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Us
Waterworld
Wick Is Pain
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Women of Brewster Place
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026
Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)
Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)
PARAMOUNT+
10 Cloverfield Lane
50 First Dates
A Man Called Horse
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
About Adam
About Time
Adore
Angels & Demons
Babel
Baby Driver
Barron’s Cove | Paramount+ Exclusive
Bebe’s Kids
Black Rain
Blue Chips
Blue Story
Brassed Off
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Chocolate City
City of God
City of Men
Clerks
Clockstoppers
Coach Carter
Company Man
Cool World
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Dead Man Walking
Deadlock
Devotion
Double Jeopardy
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Election
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fighting
Flashdance
Footloose (1984)
Four Rooms
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Funny Face
Grudge Match
Hard Eight
High Noon (1952)
House of Yes
I Love You, I Love You Not
In Too Deep
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jenny’s Wedding
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kate & Leopold
Last Weekend
Like Crazy
Love Me If You Dare
Major League
Maniac
Necessary Roughness
O (Othello)
Paid in Full
Percy Vs Goliath
Pixels
Pixie
Queenpins
Rudy
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Silence
Sinister
Sleeping Dogs
Southpaw
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Crossing Guard
The Crow (1994)
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Crying Game
The Da Vinci Code
The English Patient
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hours
The Little Prince
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Lookout
The Martian
The Other Guys
The Soloist
Twisted
Under the Stadium Lights
Undisputed
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
Undisputed III: Redemption
Villain
Wander
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
Wildcat
Would You Rather
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac
Zoolander 2
PRIME VIDEO
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
About a Boy (2002)
Alice, Darling
Alien: Romulus
Along Came Polly (2004)
American Gangster
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Blackhat
Bohemian Rhapsody
Burn After Reading
Definitely, Maybe
Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
Forrest Gump
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Get On Up
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Les Miserables (2012)
Love Actually
Loving
Meg 2: The Trench
Mission Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Notting Hill
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Ray
Straight Outta Compton
Ted (2012)
Ted 2
The Angry Birds Movie
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (2016)
The Breakfast Club
The Perfect Guy
The Story of Us
The Young Americans
Tully
Uncle Buck
Warcraft
Where the Crawdads Sing
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Zombieland: Double Tap
Chicago P.D. S1-12 (2014)
January 2nd
NETFLIX
Found: Seasons 1-2
Land of Sin (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
The Big Year
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)
HULU
Ash (2025)
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory
January 3rd
NETFLIX
The Following: Seasons 1-3
HULU
Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2
House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252
Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
January 4th
DISNEY+
Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) – All Episodes
HULU
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9
PEACOCK
E! Live from the Red Carpet – 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)
January 5th
NETFLIX
Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
HBO MAX
Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)
Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)
HULU
Best Medicine: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)
Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego’s Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Wild Cards S2 (2024)
Spring Fever (2026)
January 6th
NETFLIX
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)
HULU
The Luckiest Man in America (2024)
PEACOCK
On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
The Wall, Season 6 – Premiere (NBC)
January 7th
NETFLIX
11.22.63: Season 1
Marcello Hernández: American Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
HBO MAX
1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)
Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
HULU
The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere
Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season 1 (new unscripted CBS Original premiere)
PRIME VIDEO
Beast Games S2 (2026)
January 8th
NETFLIX
HIS & HERS — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
65
Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)
My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)
Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)
Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)
Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)
The Pitt, Season 2 Premiere (HBO Max Original)
HULU
Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1
The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere
Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life
The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1
Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
Gracie’s Choice
PEACOCK
Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Season 4 – 3-Episode Premiere (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Girl Taken | Paramount+ Original Series
Golden Eve (CBS Special)
January 9th
NETFLIX
Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
Stone Cold Fox
The Threesome
Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
People We Meet on Vacation — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Tale of Silyan – Premiere
Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) – Premiere
HBO MAX
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)
HULU
A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2
Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
Inferno (2016)
PEACOCK
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)
The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Coldwater | Showtime Original Series (new episodes weekly)
PRIME VIDEO
Kung Fu Panda 4
January 10th
DISNEY+
The Artful Dodger Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes
HULU
911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1
Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11
Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
January 11th
HBO MAX
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)
Totally Spies, Season 7B
Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)
Industry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
E! Live from the Red Carpet – Golden Globes 2026 (E!)
PARAMOUNT+
ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
PRIME VIDEO
The Night Manager S2 (2026)
January 12th
NETFLIX
Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
HBO MAX
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
HULU
Fremont (2023)
January 13th
NETFLIX
The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)
The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)
HULU
Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere
PEACOCK
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)
January 14th
NETFLIX
The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)
Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3
DISNEY+
Hey A.J.! – Premiere
Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Pole to Pole with Will Smith – All Episodes Streaming
HBO MAX
Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)
Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)
PEACOCK
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
Love Island All Stars, Season 3 – Premiere (ITV)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Bar Rescue: Season 9
Peppa Pig: Season 10
January 15th
NETFLIX
Bone Lake
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Through a Prism (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Part 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
To Love, To Lose (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Hot Rod Garage, Season 12
HULU
Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1
Court Cam: Complete Season 8A
Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1
Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episodes, 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Twisters
Ponies – Premiere, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Paramount+ Original Series
January 16th
NETFLIX
No Tail to Tell (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Southland: Seasons 1-5
Can This Love Be Translated? (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Rip — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Agent P, Under C: Shorts – All Episodes Streaming
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)
HULU
Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere
Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere
Twinless (2025)
PEACOCK
Jurassic World
PRIME VIDEO
Smurfs (2025)
January 17th
DISNEY+
Americas Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)
Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – New Episodes
HULU
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52
How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11
January 18th
DISNEY+
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – Premiere
HBO MAX
A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)
January 19th
NETFLIX
Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)
Sandokan: Season 1
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
HULU
Hoops, Hopes & Dreams
PRIME VIDEO
Judy Justice S4 (2026)
January 20th
NETFLIX
Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3
Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7
Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT NEW DATE
WWE: Unreal: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
HBO MAX
Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)
PARAMOUNT+
Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer | Paramount+ Original Series
January 21st
NETFLIX
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
HULU
FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Retribution (2023)
PARAMOUNT+
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 15
PRIME VIDEO
Steal (2026)
January 22nd
NETFLIX
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Finding Her Edge — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
HBO MAX
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)
HULU
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8
Safe House (2025)
The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots, Season 2B – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Canada Shore | Paramount+ Original Series (new episodes weekly)
January 23rd
NETFLIX
Skyscraper Live — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The Big Fake (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes
HBO MAX
My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)
The Smashing Machine (A24)
January 24th
HULU
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13
Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 8
PEACOCK
Ride On
January 25th
HBO MAX
Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)
January 26th
NETFLIX
Monday Night Raw: 2026 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (weekly event)
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
DISNEY+
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
HULU
Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere
January 27th
NETFLIX
Mike Epps: Delusional — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) All Episodes Streaming at 6pm PT
HBO MAX
33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)
HULU
American Idol: Season 9 Premiere
Extracted: Season 2 Premiere
Wicked Little Letters
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 – Finale (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
College
January 28th
DISNEY+
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
School Spirits: Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series
PRIME VIDEO
The Wrecking Crew (2026)
January 29th
NETFLIX
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2
I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Silent Night
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 30th
DISNEY+
Pupstruction Construction – All Episodes Streaming
HBO MAX
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
HULU
Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere
Tin Soldier (2025)
PEACOCK
The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards
PRIME VIDEO
Preparation for the Next Life (2025)
January 31st
HBO MAX
I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)
HULU
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2
Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1
Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11
PARAMOUNT+
The Hundred-Foot Journey
PRIME VIDEO
Earthquake (1974)
Leap Year
Play Misty For Me
Rumble Fish
Slap Shot
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski
The Eiger Sanction
The Funhouse
The Serpent and the Rainbow
Waterworld