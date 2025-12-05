The Best Sports Movie Franchise Is Finally Complete on a Single Streaming Service

One of the most frustrating parts of the streaming era is the way long-running franchises are often broken up between different services. This is especially true of franchises where the studio or distributor changed at point in the middle of the run (think Friday the 13th). It’s hard to find full franchises with more than a few movies all streaming on the same service, but Peacock just finally brought one of the best together for fans to watch all the way through.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This month, Peacock added every movie in the Rocky franchise to its lineup. And when we say the Rocky franchise, we mean the six Rocky titles starring Sylvester Stallone, as well as the three Creed movies with Michael B. Jordan.
All nine of the boxing films are now under one streaming roof: Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa, Creed, Creed II, and Creed III. This is certainly exciting for fans of the boxing films, but it does come as a bit of a surprise that the full franchise reunion isn’t taking place on Prime Video. That service is home to the recently merged Amazon MGM Studios, which is the production company behind Creed.
Rocky reinvented the underdog story in 1976, creating one of the most iconic characters in movie history and making Sylvester Stallone an instant star. After six Rocky films across 30 years, the franchise did a partial reset in 2015 with the release of Creed. Michael B. Jordan took on lead duties, playing the son of Rocky Balboa’s rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed. Stallone stayed around in a supporting role for the first two Creed movies but was absent for Creed III.
What’s New on Peacock?
All nine movies in the Rocky/Creed series were added on December 1st, along with dozens of other popular film titles. Below, you can check out all of the streaming service’s newest additions.
10 Cloverfield Lane
300
2012
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
All The Money In The World
Bad Words
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Black Nativity
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cheaper By The Dozen
A Christmas Carol
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Die Hard
Erin Brockovich
Everest
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gladiator
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
Kajillionaire
The King of Kings
The Martian
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Night Before
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pixels
Pride And Prejudice
Public Enemies
Rock Of Ages
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Tammy
Trading Places
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)
Will you be revisiting the Rocky franchise now that it’s all together on Peacock? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!