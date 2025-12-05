The Best Sports Movie Franchise Is Finally Complete on a Single Streaming Service

One of the most frustrating parts of the streaming era is the way long-running franchises are often broken up between different services. This is especially true of franchises where the studio or distributor changed at point in the middle of the run (think Friday the 13th). It’s hard to find full franchises with more than a few movies all streaming on the same service, but Peacock just finally brought one of the best together for fans to watch all the way through.

This month, Peacock added every movie in the Rocky franchise to its lineup. And when we say the Rocky franchise, we mean the six Rocky titles starring Sylvester Stallone, as well as the three Creed movies with Michael B. Jordan.

All nine of the boxing films are now under one streaming roof: Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa, Creed, Creed II, and Creed III. This is certainly exciting for fans of the boxing films, but it does come as a bit of a surprise that the full franchise reunion isn’t taking place on Prime Video. That service is home to the recently merged Amazon MGM Studios, which is the production company behind Creed.

Rocky reinvented the underdog story in 1976, creating one of the most iconic characters in movie history and making Sylvester Stallone an instant star. After six Rocky films across 30 years, the franchise did a partial reset in 2015 with the release of Creed. Michael B. Jordan took on lead duties, playing the son of Rocky Balboa’s rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed. Stallone stayed around in a supporting role for the first two Creed movies but was absent for Creed III.

What’s New on Peacock?

All nine movies in the Rocky/Creed series were added on December 1st, along with dozens of other popular film titles. Below, you can check out all of the streaming service’s newest additions.

