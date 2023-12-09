The Bikeriders: Jodie Comer Speaks Out About Film's Delay

Jeff Nichols' newest film, The Bikeriders, finally got a new release date on Friday when it was announced that the film will now open in theaters on June 21, 2024. It's good news for those who have been eagerly awaiting the film, especially after The Bikeriders, which had originally been set for release in December of this year by 20th Century Studios was first pulled from the schedule and then dropped by Disney altogether before recently finding a new distributor in Focus Features. Now, star Jodie Comer is opening up about the delay, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she believes things happen when they should.

"I'm a big believer in things happening when they should," Comer said. "I think it's a shame, obviously, but especially for Jeff. Due to the strike, we couldn't do any press, so Jeff had been holding the fort and doing press for three months, only for the film to then be put on hold. But I think the film is going to be really supported and really celebrated at Focus. And I am really excited that we are all going to be able to support it and speak about it in a way that we couldn't this year. So, it's a shame, but I think it'll all work out for the best."

What Is The Bikeriders About?

The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.

The ensemble cast of The Bikeriders includes Austin Butler as Benny, Jodie Comer as Kathy, Tom Hardy as Johnny, Michael Shannon as Zipco, Mike Faist as Danny Lyon, Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny, and Boyd Holbrook as Cal.

What Happened With The Bikeriders?

In October, Disney, which owns 20th Century, removed the film from its initial release date and in November, it was reported that Disney was no longer releasing the New Regency financed film. Shortly after that news, it was reported that Focus Features had acquired the worldwide rights to the film with plans to release in 2024. Focus is handling the domestic release of the film while Universal Pictures International will handle the international release.

"We are delighted to add such a riveting project to next year's strong slate of films. We look forward to once again working alongside New Regency and reuniting with the multi-talented Jeff Nichols on another one of his visionary projects," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement at the time.

"We are excited to team up again with our Focus Features partners and look forward to another successful collaboration. And we couldn't be prouder of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols and all the talent he has brought together to create this truly exceptional film," New Regency chair-CEO Yariv Milchan added.

The Bikeriders is scheduled to open in theaters June 21, 2024.