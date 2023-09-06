Prime Video Surprise Adds a Bunch of DC Movies

Before the start of September, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service announced the arrival of hundreds of movies coming at the beginning of the month. There were quite a few old MGM titles on the list, reflecting Amazon's purchase of the iconic film studio, but perhaps the most popular group of movies that hit Prime on September 1st weren't a part of that initial list at all. A huge lineup of DC movies recently appeared on Prime Video without any prior announcement.

Nearly 20 DC movies were just added to Prime Video's lineup at the start of September, including recent hits like The Batman and Joker. These films weren't a part of Prime Video's September newsletter, but subscribers have access to them all the same.

DC Movies on Prime Video

Below, you can check out the full list of DC movies that just made their way to Prime Video.

The Batman

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Joker

Watchmen

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Aquaman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Justice Leeague

Black Adam

Constantine

DC League of Superpets

V for Vendetta

Shazam!

Catwoman

In addition to these DC hits, it appears some acclaimed Warner Bros. dramas also made their way to Prime Video alongside these other offerings. Elvis, Judas and the Black Messiah, and King Richard are among the Warner Bros. films that just arrived on Prime.

Most of these films aren't Prime Video exclusives, as they're still currently available on Max. That could mean that these additions are part of a tactic for Warner Bros. Discovery to get more eyes on the big titles from Max's catalogue. Prime Video is presently running a special free trial for Max that only last seven days, but these movies appear to be on the regular Prime Video lineup, separate from that promotion. It wouldn't be surprising if the films are pulled within a month or two of their arrival.

AMC+ is going through a similar situation with Max, where several of its popular titles are being licensed out to Max for 60 days. This is getting more eyeballs on shows like Dark Winds and Interview With a Vampire while the titles are on Max, but they'll all be pulled after 60 days.

Will you be checking out any of these DC movies while they're streaming on Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!