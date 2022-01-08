Order up: Disney and ESPN are serving a first look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The animated movie flipping into theaters this Memorial Day weekend is one of 11 sponsors of the matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia onMonday, January 10, along with Dr. Pepper and Taco Bell. Bob’s Burgers and other sponsors will have a presence within the CFP All Access virtual experience, a virtual extension to the on-site CFP Championship Weekend events in Indianapolis, according to a press release.

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled to air at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 10, on ESPN.

“Watch the incredible rematch between Georgia and Alabama AND get a first look at #TheBobsBurgersMovie,” confirmed Bob’s Burgers series writer and executive producer Jon Schroeder on Twitter.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios will release the musical comedy feature film over Memorial Day as a theatrical exclusive. Based on creator Loren Bouchard’s offbeat animated series that has aired for 12 seasons on FOX, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is described by Bouchard as an “epic adventure” for the Belcher family: Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal).

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said when announcing the movie in 2017. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to open only in theaters on May 27. Episodes of Bob’s Burgers air Sundays at 9/8c on FOX.