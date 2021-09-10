The Bob's Burgers Movie: Disney Serves Up 2022 Release Date

✖

The Bob's Burgers Movie is "flippin' into theaters" on Memorial Day weekend 2022, Disney announced Friday. Disney distributes the musical feature film based on the animated Fox series Bob's Burgers via its 20th Century Studios, which unveiled a teaser poster along with a May 27, 2022 release in theaters. As the Bob's Burgers Movie serves up a theatrical-exclusive release, the Free Guy studio removed four untitled 20th Century titles from the schedule and set another for the Memorial Day weekend in 2024. Disney on Friday also set dates for four as-yet-unrevealed Marvel Studios movies and dated its live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV," Bob's Burgers creator and Bob's Burgers Movie director Loren Bouchard previously told EW about a release date delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don't want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there's a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we're excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before. That's the main course that we're delivering to people, in this case."

Once set for July 2020 and then April 2021, The Bob's Burgers Movie is described by Bouchard as an "epic adventure" for the Belcher family: Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Lousie (Kristen Schaal).

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," Bouchard said when announcing the movie, the Central Park creator's feature directorial debut, in 2017. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?"

The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in theaters on May 27, 2022.