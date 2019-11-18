Bob’s Burgers Creator Teases Movie News

UPDATE: It turns out the movie was not in fact taken off the schedule, but rather omitted from the initial release that was sent out by the Walt Disney Company. The movie is back on the schedule. Original story follows below.

On Monday, The Walt Disney Company enacted multiple new changes to its upcoming film schedule, largely with films previously produced by 20th Century Fox. According to new reports, one of those changes was removing a release date for the Bob’s Burgers movie, which was initially poised to arrive on July 17, 2020. Fans of the beloved animated series quickly interpreted this to mean that the film was canceled, but it sounds like there might still be hope. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard recently responded to a fan’s question about the film’s fate, and gave a vague but optimistic answer of “Fear not”.

It’s unclear exactly what this means for the Bob’s Burgers movie at this point, but Bouchard’s comments certainly make sense. Seeing as the film was less than a year away from its initially-planned debut, and animated movies usually take several years of production and planning (especially on top of the show consistently getting new episodes), it’s safe to assume that the project is too far along to flat-out “cancel”. And given the various elements of the entertainment industry that Disney is a part of, there are certainly a few places that the film could go to, whether back onto the big screen with a new release date, or on a digital release through Disney+ or Hulu.

Details about Bob’s Burgers: The Movie have gradually trickled out over the years, as more and more seasons of the series have been airing on Fox. Bouchard revealed in 2018 that the film would be a musical comedy (as quite a few of the show’s episodes are), and would involve a subplot of Louse Belcher (Kristen Schaal) and her night light, Kuchi Kopi, going on an adventure in a fantasy world.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Bob’s Burgers stars H. Jon Benajmin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Eugene Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, and Larry Murphy as Teddy.

