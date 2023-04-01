The Bourne Identity Films Have A New Streaming Home

If you're eager to watch Matt Damon in the upcoming Ben Affleck-directed Air, you can pass the time by watching some of the actor's most iconic movies. As of April 1st, most of Damon's Jason Bourne films are streaming on Netflix in addition to the Jeremy Renner-led The Bourne Legacy. The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum are all action/thriller films starring Damon as Jason Bourne, the character created by author Robert Ludlum.

While Damon's 2000s trilogy and the film starring Renner are all available to view on Netflix, you won't be able to watch Jason Bourne on the streaming site. The 2016 film saw Damon returning to the role for the first time since The Bourne Ultimatum was released in 2007. While there are currently no plans for Damon to play the part again, the actor is teaming up with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman again for The Instigators, which is being written by Chuck Maclean and is being developed for Studio 8 by Jeff Robinov and John Graham with Damon producing with Robinov, Graham, Affleck, and Kevin Walsh.

What Is Air About?

Damon and Affleck, the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting co-writers and stars, are reteaming for their true story-inspired drama about Nike's pursuit of NBA superstar Michael Jordan — and the game-changing creation of the Air Jordan shoe. Amazon Studios has set an April 5th global release for AIR, which will later make its way to Amazon's streaming service. Amazon Studios produces the sports marketing drama with Skydance Sports (Amazon's 2022 FIFA World Cup documentary Good Rivals), Mandalay Pictures (The Last Days of American Crime), and Affleck and Damon's Artists Equity. You can read the description for the movie below:

"AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

Directed by and starring Affleck, AIR also stars Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.