The Boys Star Jack Quaid Joins New Sci-Fi Movie From Barbarian Filmmaker

While he has been acting for over a decade, Jack Quaid has seen his most mainstream success in recent years thanks to The Boys. Quaid's leading role of Hughie Campbell on the twisted superhero tale has preceded parts in massive blockbuster franchises like Scream as well as vocal positions in animated Batman projects. Quaid's biggest film yet comes this summer when he appears as Richard Feynman in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

And the big gigs keep coming for Quaid. As reported by THR, the second-generation actor is set to star in Companion, a sci-fi thriller from the mind of Drew Hancock. Hancock will be making his directorial debut with this project and will have the help of Zach Cregger, the writer and director of the 2022 smash-hit Barbarian, on the producing front. Raphael Margules and JD Lifshitz from BoulderLight Pictures as well as Roy Lee from Vertigo will also serve as producers for Companion. BoulderLight's Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo's Andrew Childs are set to executive produce.

Details surrounding Companion's narrative are being kept close to the vest at the moment, but it is known that it was "initially going to act" as BoulderLight and Cregger's next project following Barbarian. Cregger ultimately decided to shift his focus to Weapons, another secretive film that is set to be distributed by New Line Cinema and will receive a full theatrical release. Regardless of the behind-the-scenes shake-ups, Cregger and company were vital in finding a place for Companion and are in support of Hancock taking on the project.

Companion is currently in early pre-production. Quaid can next be seen on the big screen this summer when Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21st.

ComicBook.com's BARBARIAN Review

"Barbarian is a dark-horse horror movie release that actually deserves theatrical viewing – not for the visuals it offers, but for the audience experience," ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw wrote in his 3.5 out of 5 star review of Barbarian. "Cregger constructed his descent into the demented and macabre with a horror connoisseur's confidence in measuring how each moment will play to the crowd. And it definitely is a fun run to take, together."